Moline, IL

ComedySportz: new home, same laughs

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

ComedySportz Quad Cities returns to the stage November 11 and 12 at its new home, The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage every Friday and Saturday night with new players who joined after auditions held in September.

ComedySportz is a fast-paced, hilarious improv “game” with a red team and a blue team competing for the most laughs. There’s no script and nothing is rehearsed before the show. The result is non-stop laughs for players and the audience, who always comes out as the winner. The weekly show is great (and safe) for celebrations, get togethers, date nights and more.

ComedySportz is a global brand with 25 locations worldwide that started in Milwaukee in 1985. Denny Hitchcock of Circa ’21 brought ComedySportz to the Quad Cities in 1990. After playing at Circa and other venues, the Speakeasy became the home of ComedySportz. The troupe moved to the Establishment Theatre, where they performed through 2019. ComedySportz relaunched in July 2022 under new owner Bob Kelly (CSz 1999) and is managed by Creative Development Director Rick Davis (CSz 1993) and Communications Director Monta Ponsetto (CSz 1990). The Spotlight Studio is managed by Brent Tubbs (CSz 2003) and his wife, Sara Tubbs.

The Spotlight Studio is located at 1800 Seventh Avenue in Moline. Tickets are $15 and are available through the ComedySportz website , The Spotlight Theatre website or at the door by credit or debit card.

ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Final Sandburg Songbag Concert features Charlie Hayes

The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series comes to a close on Sunday, November 13 with a performance by Charlie Hayes at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site, 313 E. Third Street in Galesburg. A singer, songwriter, teacher and recording artist with The Night Life Band, Hayes makes his living as a professional musician. His set […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg Community Chorus presents fall concert

The Galesburg Community Chorus presents Benjamin Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb: and Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” on Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water Street in Galesburg. Soloists performing include Sunshine Regiacorte, Vanessa Campagna, Kathy Harger and Justin Swearinger. Tickets are free for students, $12 for seniors and $15 […]
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Country star Carrie Underwood returns to Moline

Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

BHC rodeo events raise funds for scholarship

Black Hawk College’s IHSA Western Equestrian Team is hosting the Robin Moreland Memorial Ranch Series on Friday, November 11 and Friday, December 9 in the Ag Arena at the East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva. Events each evening will include dummy roping at 5 p.m. and competitive events starting at 5:30 p.m. Competitive […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport Library holds card design contest

The Davenport Public Library is looking for artists for their first Library Card Design Contest. These limited-edition library cards will launch in April during National Library Week. Interested artists can visit any Davenport Public Library location or download the PDF here to enter. Artists are asked to read the rules on the form before submitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

MLK Center invites public to Thanksgiving event

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) is inviting the entire Quad City community to its 33rd annual Thanksgiving event. Everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious Thanksgiving meals at no cost. The MLK Center will be delivering meals and providing curbside pickup from 1 – 6 p.m. on Friday, November 18, and from […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Tis the season for 60+ fun in Bettendorf

People 60 and up are invited to enjoy free holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments at Tis the Season on Sunday, December 4 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m. The fun starts with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher […]
BETTENDORF, IA
rcreader.com

“It's Only the End of the World,” November 17

Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. In the Figge Art Museum's current Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue is screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, and the affecting and arresting lineup continues on November 17 with It's Only the End of the World, Xavier Dolan's award-winning French-Canadian drama lauded by The Guardian as a "brilliant, stylized, and hallucinatory evocation of family dysfunction."
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘When I think of Lombard, I think of Phil Erickson.’ Remembering longtime Zephyrs coach

Former players, students, and friends are remembering a longtime Galesburg junior high school teacher and coach regarded by many as of the face of Lombard Junior High School. Phil Erickson, a Galesburg native who taught thousands of students and coached hundreds of athletes during a 43-year career as an educator, died at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. He was 83.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Genesis Remembrance Tree honors lost loved ones

For almost 20 years, the Genesis Remembrance Tree has been a community focal point for celebrating memories of loved ones who have died while also highlighting the continuing need for access to quality hospice in the region. The 19th annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. outside the Clarissa […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Halloween Havoc demo derby set for Sunday

Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will hold the “Halloween Havoc” Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday, instead of Saturday, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. The show originally was set for Saturday. Because of rain in the forecast the Mississippi Valley Fair director and Viola Boyz Promotors decided to move the show to Sunday, a news […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

See the stars at Augie’s planetarium

Space fans can get a rare peek inside Augustana College’s John Deere Planetarium at their annual Fall Open House on Saturday, November 5 from 7-8:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The planetarium is located at 820 38th Street in Rock Island and will feature indoor and outdoor programs from planetarium director […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Open house shares wonders of space, nature

One of the hottest tickets in town Saturday night wasn’t the latest blockbuster, it was at the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College in Rock Island. The planetarium held its annual fall open house on November 5 and both planetarium shows ran out of tickets almost immediately. “We’ve had a lot of people come out,” […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
LE CLAIRE, IA
97X

Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge

The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QC Veterans Day closings

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Ripley

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Ripley is a sweet treat-loving mama and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Norma Alice Lloyd

Norma Alice Lloyd, 89 years old, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. Norma was born on January 11, 1933, in Independence, Missouri. She married Loren F.D. Lloyd, he preceded her in death. Survivors include two children, Cindy Peterman and Jan of Davenport, Steve Lloyd of Kirksville; Grandchildren, Heather Peterman and Ryan Peterman; Great Grandchildren, Corbin Peterman and Bentley Peterman; and several nieces and nephews.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

