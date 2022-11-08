ComedySportz: new home, same laughs

ComedySportz Quad Cities returns to the stage November 11 and 12 at its new home, The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage every Friday and Saturday night with new players who joined after auditions held in September.

ComedySportz is a fast-paced, hilarious improv “game” with a red team and a blue team competing for the most laughs. There’s no script and nothing is rehearsed before the show. The result is non-stop laughs for players and the audience, who always comes out as the winner. The weekly show is great (and safe) for celebrations, get togethers, date nights and more.

ComedySportz is a global brand with 25 locations worldwide that started in Milwaukee in 1985. Denny Hitchcock of Circa ’21 brought ComedySportz to the Quad Cities in 1990. After playing at Circa and other venues, the Speakeasy became the home of ComedySportz. The troupe moved to the Establishment Theatre, where they performed through 2019. ComedySportz relaunched in July 2022 under new owner Bob Kelly (CSz 1999) and is managed by Creative Development Director Rick Davis (CSz 1993) and Communications Director Monta Ponsetto (CSz 1990). The Spotlight Studio is managed by Brent Tubbs (CSz 2003) and his wife, Sara Tubbs.

The Spotlight Studio is located at 1800 Seventh Avenue in Moline. Tickets are $15 and are available through the ComedySportz website , The Spotlight Theatre website or at the door by credit or debit card.

