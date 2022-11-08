WARSAW — The Warsaw man who allegedly stabbed a person at a McDonald’s in Warsaw has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, Warsaw, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was booked on a residential entry charge. Official charges related to the stabbing incident have not been filed as of this morning, Nov. 9.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO