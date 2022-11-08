Read full article on original website
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman — UPDATED
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman, 95, died Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. (Wiles) Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison County, mainly in Pendleton, for 48 years of her life.
Area Police Reports
Officers with Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, a representative of Shoe Carnival, CR 300N, Warsaw, reported the theft of shoes valued at $74. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1000 block West...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Joann Buchan, $843.01. McArthur Counseling Center v. April Eigsti, $456.72. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon PC v. Julie A. Martinez, $2,434.28. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust Patricia...
Virginia Bockman — PENDING
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Joanne Lee Mattocks
Joanne L. Mattocks, 68, Rochester, died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born July 15, 1954. Survivors include her children, Vicki Richardson, Reno, Nev., Mike Weathers, Logansport, Denise Mattocks, Rochester and Ward Schrecongust, Reno, Nev.; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings.
Thomas L. Oswalt — UPDATED
Thomas L. Oswalt, 78, formerly of Syracuse, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Mason’s Health Care, Warsaw. He was born July 3, 1944. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Wilkey — PENDING
Phyllis Wilkey, 85, Warsaw, died Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — PENDING
Edward Napier, 93, Pierceton, died at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
Susan Perle Jankovich
Susan Perle Jankovich, 58, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Susan was born Feb. 11, 1964. She married Alex Jankovich on March 30, 1996; he survives. Susan is also survived by her daughters, Roxane (James) Windbigler, South Whitley, Belinda (Joseph) Bartlett, Kendallville, Renae...
Sharon M. VanMeter
Sharon M. VanMeter, 74, Plymouth, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sharon was born April 1, 1948. She married Dudley VanMeter on July 6, 1969; he survives in Plymouth. Sharon is also survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chris) Sedoris, Indianapolis; her...
Barbara Beemer — PENDING
Barbara Beemer, Syracuse, died Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Suspect In McDonald’s Stabbing Arrested
WARSAW — The Warsaw man who allegedly stabbed a person at a McDonald’s in Warsaw has been arrested. John Edward Robinson, 48, Warsaw, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was booked on a residential entry charge. Official charges related to the stabbing incident have not been filed as of this morning, Nov. 9.
Veterans Day Ceremony Tomorrow At Warsaw American Legion
WARSAW — The public is welcome to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Warsaw American Legion Post 49, 301 N. Buffalo St., on Friday, Nov. 11. It’s a joint effort between the Legion and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126 of Warsaw. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., with special music to start at 10:30 a.m.
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Forrest Lewis — UPDATED
Forrest V. Lewis, 100, longtime resident of Syracuse, formerly of Ossian, died Nov. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Syracuse. He was born Aug. 31, 1922. On Dec. 23, 1948, Forrest was married to Sarah Jane Nash; she preceded him in death. He is survived by son, Forrest Randall “Randy”...
Free Health Screenings, Flu Shots Saturday In Winona Lake
WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake.
Robert M. Bennitt
Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.
