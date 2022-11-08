ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Midterm Election Day Results – Florida

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more. Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 45

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell were the candidates running for Florida House District 45. Amesty took home the win with 53.69% of the vote. The district includes some of the tourist areas in northwest Orange County. District 45 also covers southwest Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘One-cent’ sales tax measure passes in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County voters on Tuesday passed a sales tax extension that will fund public infrastructure improvement projects. With 92% precincts reporting, the measure was winning 57-43%. The vote will keep the sales tax will remain in place until 2045. Read more about the sales tax...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

Orange County's pre-doomed rent control ordinance has "passed." Well over half of voters agreed that rent hikes need to be controlled, bu the law has already been struck down. The ordinance as written covered less than half of rental units in Orange County. It limited those units to a year-over-year hike that was tied to the change in the annual Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation on the costs of goods and services.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Orange County residents vote against Transportation Sales Tax

Orange County voters made it clear on Tuesday, November 8 that they were not in favor of a proposed once-cent “penny sales tax” that would have funded local transportation projects. There is currently no dedicated funding source for Orange County transportation projects but if it had passed, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom

MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
WILTON MANORS, FL
MSNBC

Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Osceola County midterm election results

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy