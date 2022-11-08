Read full article on original website
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Election officials still reporting low turnout for 2022 midterms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Election officials across Central Florida have been reporting voter turnout for the 2022 midterms has been down compared to previous years. Many voters have not reported as many issues as in the past. Voters like Megan Core were pleasantly surprised when casting their ballot this...
Midterm Election Day Results – Florida
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more. Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
RESULTS: Florida House District 45
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell were the candidates running for Florida House District 45. Amesty took home the win with 53.69% of the vote. The district includes some of the tourist areas in northwest Orange County. District 45 also covers southwest Orange County...
Val Demings concedes to Marco Rubio in Florida’s US Senate race
Congresswoman Val Demings conceded to Marco Rubio by phone Tuesday night shortly before speaking to disappointed supporters in Orlando who were gathered for her election night watch party.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest...
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
DeSantis, Rubio rally conservatives in Orlando day before election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is the stage for last-minute campaigning by Republicans to try and ignite a red wave across the Sunshine State. With polls opening at 7 a.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio headlined a rally in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. Almost half a...
‘One-cent’ sales tax measure passes in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County voters on Tuesday passed a sales tax extension that will fund public infrastructure improvement projects. With 92% precincts reporting, the measure was winning 57-43%. The vote will keep the sales tax will remain in place until 2045. Read more about the sales tax...
Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down
Orange County's pre-doomed rent control ordinance has "passed." Well over half of voters agreed that rent hikes need to be controlled, bu the law has already been struck down. The ordinance as written covered less than half of rental units in Orange County. It limited those units to a year-over-year hike that was tied to the change in the annual Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation on the costs of goods and services.
Orange County residents vote against Transportation Sales Tax
Orange County voters made it clear on Tuesday, November 8 that they were not in favor of a proposed once-cent “penny sales tax” that would have funded local transportation projects. There is currently no dedicated funding source for Orange County transportation projects but if it had passed, the...
Rubio, Demings down to wire as midterms loom
MIAMI - The final push is on before Tuesday's midterm elections.On Monday, Democratic candidate for US Senate, Val Demings, will do a meet and greet with small business owners in Cutler Bay. In the afternoon she will attend a canvas launch in Hollywood and then be part of a "Get Out The Vote" event with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Wilton Manors. US Senator Marco Rubio will be in Jacksonville in the afternoon for a "Getting Things Done" rally. He'll then head to Orlando for an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Over the weekend, the candidates made their...
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state
As early results begin to show a strong Republican performance in Florida, Joy Reid talks about how the state has shifted politically over time and some of the dynamics that are shaping the midterm election.Nov. 9, 2022.
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | November 8, 2022
My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is...
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s storm readiness and preparations. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. WHERE:. Orange County Emergency Operations Center. 6590 Amory Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. 1st Floor Media Room. PARTICIPANTS:. Jerry L. Demings,...
Orange County voters approve rent control; no immediate effect as controversial ordinance remains tied up in courts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Nov. 8, voters in Orange County cast approved a proposal to implement a rent control ordinance, though pending litigation means those results won’t be certified immediately after the election. Central Florida has long labored under a shortage of affordable housing, and the area’s...
Osceola County midterm election results
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
Orange County leaders urge residents to pivot to preparation as Nicole nears Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday held a news conference to discuss the county’s preparations and storm readiness, now faced with Hurricane Nicole. Demings was joined at the event — held in the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park — by a...
