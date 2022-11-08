ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

PharmaJet Needle-free System Selected to Deliver Intradermal Polio Vaccine in Nigerian Campaign

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ9Im_0j37gkmq00

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

PharmaJet®, a company that has developed and commercialized a needle-free platform to more effectively administer drugs and biologics, today announced that their PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free Injection System (NFIS) will be used in a door-to-door immunization campaign aimed at reducing the outbreak of circulating mutant poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2). The initial pilot, targeting thousands of children under 5 years of age in the Sokoto North local government area (LGA) of Nigeria, will begin on November 5, 2022 and run for 4 days.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005025/en/

Kangethe Ngure, Regional Director for Africa, PharmaJet, demonstrating Tropis device use to trainers in Sokoto, Nigeria. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 1988, the world has made great progress in the global effort to eradicate polio, with wild polio cases dropping by 99.9%. 1 However, in areas with low levels of population immunity, the live, weakened virus contained in the oral polio vaccine (OPV) can genetically revert into a form known as circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) that can cause paralysis. Type 2 cVDPV (cVDPV2) now accounts for most of the cVDPV cases globally, and is a major challenge to achieving global eradication. In Nigeria, 415 cases of cVDPV2 were reported in 2021 2 which also resulted in polio spreading to neighboring countries. Despite massive supplemental immunization activities (SIAs) the virus continues to circulate.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) is supporting a new approach that uses a type 2 novel OPV (nOPV2), a next generation version approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO), that has demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective. The Nigeria pilot campaign will combine the nOPV2 oral vaccine with an intradermal polio vaccine (1/5 of a full IPV dose) administered with the PharmaJet Tropis NFIS. If the approach is successful, with coverage greater than 90% for the pilot phase and a decrease in zero-dose children under routine immunization (RI), the pilot could be replicated in other States/LGAs in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are pleased to be selected for the polio vaccine campaign in Nigeria to curtail the spread of cVDPV2,” said Chris Cappello, President and CEO of PharmaJet. “Intradermal administration of polio vaccine with the PharmaJet Tropis NFIS has already been successfully used in mass vaccination campaigns in Somalia, Pakistan, Cuba, and The Gambia. The ease-of-use, coupled with patient and healthcare worker preference make the NFIS ideal for field immunizations.”

For more information about PharmaJet visit https://pharmajet.com.

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1https://polioeradication.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/GPEI-nOPV2-Factsheet-EN-20221011.pdf

2https://polioeradication.org/where-we-work/nigeria/

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet’s mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis ® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis ® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is a public-private partnership led by national governments with six partners – the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Its goal is to eradicate polio worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005025/en/

CONTACT: Nancy Lillie

Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com

1-888-900-4321 Option 3

KEYWORD: COLORADO SOMALIA UNITED STATES AFRICA GAMBIA NIGERIA CARIBBEAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CUBA PAKISTAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL SUPPLIES MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: PharmaJet

PUB: 11/08/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The CDC has warned healthcare workers to be alert for Ebola as the deadly disease spreads in Uganda. Here’s what Americans need to know

Red Cross workers clean ambulances prior to transporting Ebola victims to a hospital on Oct. 13 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 19 recorded deaths and 54 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain.
Shin Jie Yong

How Effective Are Monkeypox Vaccines? No One Actually Knows

If there’s anything unusual about the current monkeypox outbreak — now over 79,000 cases in more than 100 countries — it’s its diverse yet limited spread worldwide. This had never happened before, ever since monkeypox was discovered and known to be endemic in Africa only.
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Associated Press

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Shin Jie Yong

Opinion: mRNA Vaccine, Cardiac Death, and Myocarditis Among Young Men - Solving the Controversy

Yes, the mRNA vaccine (especially Moderna’s) increases the risk of myocarditis substantially in young men, but not cardiac death. I was appalled when I first read the news about the analysis published by the Florida Department of Health earlier this month, finding a staggering 84% increased risk of cardiac-related death among 18–39-year-old males within 28 days of getting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

An ‘unprecedented’ rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals

CNN — A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple US regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy