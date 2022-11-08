Read full article on original website
Fire contained in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): A fire on Skyview Drive near the Wayne County line is contained after causing major damage to a garage. According to the Green Valley Fire Chief, multiple units responded to the fire, which caused some smoke and water damage to a home and spread into a small brush […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
Location moved for Veterans Day ceremony in Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents know about a small change in location due to expected rain. Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved […]
Family expresses gratitude for support after Cabell Midland student killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a Cabell Midland High School student released a statement, expressing “our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State area and beyond” following his death on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17,...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
American flag giveaway for veterans at Lowes in Kanawha City, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Kanawha City Lowes are teaming up to give free flags to veterans for Veterans Day. Each flag will have a handwritten “Thank You” card attached by students from Chamberlain and Kanawha City elementary schools. Starting Wednesday, the flags can be picked up at the Customer […]
Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
Funeral arrangements made for West Virginia high school student killed on I-64
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Funeral arrangements have been made for a Cabell Midland student who was killed on I-64 last week. A spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Caige Rider’s family on Wednesday first expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State and beyond.” Caige Rider’s funeral will be […]
Thomas Hospital in West Virginia to nearly double the number of ICU beds
Patients in the Kanawha Valley will soon see some changes when it comes to access to critical care. Thomas plans to nearly double the number of beds in the intensive care unit as part of an effort to expand access and services across the campus.
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
Marshall University students in West Virginia feel ‘unsafe’ after nearby shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been at least three shootings at the Premiere Pub and Grill in Huntington this year. This is less than a block away from Marshall University’s campus and now some university students say they don’t feel safe. According to Huntington Police, 28-year-old Joseph Bryan, an employee at a local D.P. […]
W.Va. State Board of Education approves project for schools on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education approved a project Wednesday that calls for $380,000 in first-year funding to implement additional Communities in Schools resources in schools that serve the West Side of Charleston. Students in the targeted area will benefit from four Communities in Schools...
Tyler Mountain VFD: Several brush fires in the Cross Lanes, West Virginia, area on Wednesday
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it responded to a brush fire in the 5300 block of Dewitt Road in Cross Lanes around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tyler Mountain VFD says the fire was spreading to residential houses upon arrival. Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained and […]
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
