kiwaradio.com
Iowa Players Talk About Wisconsin
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee says the Hawkeyes are not focusing on the past as they get ready to host Wisconsin. The Badgers have won five of the last six games in the series. The Badger offensive line is always a challenge for the Hawkeye front seven. Iowa linebacker Jack...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
10 thoughts on Iowa basketball's three signees in the 2023 class
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball will announce the signing of three prospects in the 2023 class in Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort and Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman and three-star point guard Brock Harding. HawkeyeInsider.com has covered the 2023 class for Iowa from the beginning to the end, and...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 3 Prep Standouts
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. “All three signees are a tremendous fit for our program,” said...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Week 11
The Wisconsin Badgers kick off Trophy SZN on the road this week as they travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. At the beginning of the year it appeared this game would be one that would decide the Big Ten West, but instead both teams come in barely clinging to any chance at the division title. The loser of this contest will be out of the running, but the winner will still have the slightest of shots.
thecomeback.com
Iowa Hawkeyes unveil military-themed helmets, CFB fans react
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in a military appreciation game, and the program unveiled some awesome custom helmets for the game Tuesday. Iowa showed off the new helmets in a social media video. The helmets feature the colors of the American flag on their Hawkeye logo instead of their traditional yellow-and-black scheme.
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
Ava Jones signs National Letter of Intent to play at Iowa
Ava Jones, who was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, after her family was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk, has signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play basketball at Iowa.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Watch: Iowa Women's Basketball 11-9-22
Lisa Bluder, Kate Martin, McKenna Warnock Meet with Media Wednesday
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Beats Bethune-Cookman 89-58
Tony Perkins scored 16 points and Iowa opened the second half with an 11-0 run and raced away to an 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman in their season opener. Perkins made seven of nine shots and also dished out five assists and was one of five Hawkeyes in double figures. Perkins...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak
The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
