California State

Global Wellness Technology Company Sensate Names Maryellen Gleason as Chair of the Board of Directors

 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Sensate, a global wellness technology company that offers a patented relaxation device turning the tide on stress, announced today that the company has named Maryellen Gleason as the chair of the US-based board (effective November 1, 2022). Gleason succeeds Fiona Williams, who served as the company’s UK-based board chair. Sensate reincorporated in the state of Delaware, and the newly-created corporation took over as parent company in March 2022.

“We could not be more pleased that Maryellen has agreed to join the Sensate board as our new chair,” said Sensate CEO, Anna Gudmundson. “She brings unparalleled expertise based on her years of experience working at the intersection of enterprise value and governance. Sensate will benefit greatly based on her proven ability to identify opportunities for growth, fiscal strength and operating performance.”

Gleason comes to the board as a seasoned executive leader. She is a five-time CEO with a strong record of working with boards to drive transformation that enriches triple-bottom-line strategies for Fortune 500 companies and multimillion-dollar foundations. She is an entrusted advisor to rare disease CEOs and boards, including the Milken Institute/Chan Zuckerberg Rare as One initiative. Gleason is a board member of the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra Foundation, the Harvard Alumni Association and the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). She earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Using patented technology to activate the body’s natural ability to self-regulate, Sensate is an incredibly easy, fast, and accessible way to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety. Developed by physicians and tested in clinics, Sensate uses infrasonic therapy to help the body’s nervous system recover from daily stresses. The consumer wellness tech product is easy to use and effort-free for the user.

“I am honored to serve as the board’s new chair,” said Gleason. “Sensate is on a mission to impact 100 million people by 2025, bringing more peace into their lives. I’m thrilled to join an incredible group of company and board leaders to help make sure this goal is achieved. Helping people out of the state of stress response and into a relaxed state of mind and body is the biggest single impact Sensate can have on the planet.”

To learn more about Sensate and its mission, please visit www.getsensate.com.

About Sensate

Sensate, Inc. is a wellness technology company with a mission to bring stress resilience and well-being to people from all walks of life. Using powerful methods and groundbreaking technology, the company offers patented stress-regulation hardware and software applications for the consumer market. Sensate is a direct-to-consumer business selling globally, with operations in the US and UK. Sensate can be found on www.getsensate.com as well as in world-class retailers, including Harrods, Selfridges, Amazon, and has been featured in Forbes, Vogue, The Times, Mashable, CNBC and many more.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

