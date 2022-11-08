ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Keysight Delivers USB4™ Version 2.0 Solutions to Optimize Design Performance and Ensure Standards Compliance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0334_0j37gTjN00

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new set of USB 80Gbps solutions that maximize the performance of USB designs and ensure compliance with the specifications implemented by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) standard to deliver accuracy and high signal fidelity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005741/en/

Keysight’s D9050USBC Transmitter Test Application (Graphic: Business Wire)

A wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and digital cameras rely on next-generation high-speed digital standards. USB 80Gbps, a plug and play interface for inter-digital communication, provides significant advantages in bandwidth and data delivery.

Keysight offers a set of new USB 80Gbps solutions to enable customers to design, debug, and test their technologies, including:

  • D9050USBC USB 80Gbps Transmitter Test (Tx) Software that rapidly and easily tests, debugs, and characterizes complex USB4 designs
  • N5991U42A USB 80Gbps Receiver Compliance (Rx) Test Software automates complex stress signal calibration and receiver test procedures to ensure consistency and repeatability
  • N7019A USB Type-C ® Active Link Fixture, which provides access to all Type-C signals via a live link to debug or decode acquired signals
  • D9010USBP USB Protocol Trigger and Decode, in conjunction with Keysight’s N7019A USB Type-C Active Link Fixture, offers configurable protocol-level searches and software-based triggering to debug and decode USB low-speed and high-speed traffic
  • S96011B enhanced time-domain analysis with TDR and S94USBCB USB Type-C interconnects compliance test applications simplifies and automates the complex test and characterization process of USB Type-C interconnects compliance testing to support the USB4 / USB ecosystem
  • PathWave Advanced Design System, PathWave ADS, which includes the W3081E USB4 Version 2.0 IBIS-AMI model maker to facilitate the development of models for 80Gbps USB devices

In accordance with the USB standard and to ensure the interoperability of USB devices, Keysight offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-speed digital instrumentation including:

  • UXR real-time oscilloscope, providing accuracy in waveform representation across a wide frequency range
  • Highly integrated Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERTs), which identify errors introduced into the system when data is received – a critical capability in physical layer characterization, validation, and compliance testing
  • Vector Network Analyzers, which measure the amplitude and phase responses caused by a device, where the resulting transmission and reflection measurements, impedance, and s-parameters are then used for compliance tests and characterization

John Koeter, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys, said: “USB4 is the ubiquitous standard for secure, seamless connectivity of high-definition displays and high-throughput peripherals requiring speeds of up to 80Gbps. Synopsys USB controller, PHY and verification IP solutions leverage Keysight’s design and validation technologies to ensure robustness and compliance of the IP at maximum speeds, enabling designers to quickly deliver interoperable products with less risk.”

Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center Solutions Group, said: “With the proliferation of 5G and billions of connected devices, data center operators and device makers need ways to ensure data throughput demands meet cost, performance, and power targets. We’re proud to enable faster and risk-free interoperability and compliance of devices using high-speed interfaces like USB 80Gbps.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

USB is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005741/en/

CONTACT: KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES CONTACTS:Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.comFusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

PUB: 11/08/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 11:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
CNBC

Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle

Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
The Associated Press

Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase First Automated Workcell for Adaptive Repair of Turbine Parts at Formnext

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, have partnered to produce an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. Optomec will be exhibiting at Formnext in Frankfurt, November 15-18 in stand #12.0 E129. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005921/en/ ACME Turnkey Aerospace Blade Repair System and Blade Repair process. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Ultra Safe Nuclear Adds Alexander Superfin to Lead Project Development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation strengthens its leadership team and project focus, adding Alexander Superfin as Senior Vice President, Project Development. In this role, Alexander will drive progress on projects in the field for Ultra Safe Nuclear including site characterization, site-specific engineering, and ensuring nuclear plant license applications are submitted to nuclear regulators globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005072/en/ Alexander Superfin joins Ultra Safe Nuclear as Senior Vice President, Project Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group

HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
theevreport.com

MIH unveils Project X: an A-Segment Electric Vehicle Platform with Modular Design Approach

Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs. TAIPEI – The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.
geekwire.com

Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M

Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Data Theorem and AlphaSOC Partner to Offer Industry-First Cloud Extended Detection and Response Combined with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, and AlphaSOC, Inc., the Security Analytics Company, today announced their new partnership to deliver industry-first cloud extended detection and response (XDR) with cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) features to address customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005332/en/ Data Theorem’s Cloud Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Hacker Toolkit powered by AlphaSOC’s Analytics Engine uniquely addresses customer challenges around attack surface management of their cloud-native applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company

Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
The Associated Press

FPT Software Launches MaaZ – A full suite of AUTOSAR Safety and Efficiency Solutions

HANOI, Vientam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- FPT Software, a global partner for the development of the Software-Defined Vehicle, closed out the month of October by revealing its new automotive software solution stack, MaaZ, at two international auto shows – Automotive USA 2022 hosted by Reuters (Michigan, USA) and Automotive World Nagoya (Nagoya, Japan) – and at its new Vietnamese headquarters’ unveiling. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006224/en/ Powered by FPT Software, MaaZ commits to delivering highly efficient, flexible AUTOSAR solutions at a competitive and flexible cost. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
TechCrunch

Apple pledges $450M toward expanding the satellite infrastructure powering Emergency SOS

In part, Apple’s capital infusion will fund the installation of new custom-designed antennas manufactured by California-based company Cobham Satcom. Designed to receive signals transmitted by Globalstar’s satellite constellation, the antennas have already been installed in the satellite provider’s existing ground stations, including facilities in Nevada, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska, Florida and Puerto Rico.
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams

This is Harmonic’s vision; well, only if you swap out Siri for Harmonic’s text-based startup search query tool. The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research.
The Associated Press

Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
marktechpost.com

Microsoft AI Proposes ‘FocalNets’ Where Self-Attention is Completely Replaced by a Focal Modulation Module, Enabling To Build New Computer Vision Systems For high-Resolution Visual Inputs More Efficiently

Human eyes allow us to see finely and coarsely objects by quickly adjusting their focal points to allow us to observe our surroundings from all angles. In the area of computer vision, simulating this behavior using a neural network is still a work in progress because it is challenging to create a model that can effectively concentrate on varied granularities of visual inputs for various tasks.
The Associated Press

Leading Resilient Organizations Are Using Their Agile Technology Functions to Enable Business Strategy Execution: BearingPoint Study

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint recently conducted a piece of research which showed leading organizations build resilience through delivering agile technology by cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA). They work across five dimensions to build a bridge to enable their business activities and add real value. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005215/en/ BearingPoint’s proprietary resilience benchmarking tool reveals that 60% of 150 leading organizations create resilience by making their tech function agile to be future focused and deal with crises. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy