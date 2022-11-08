Read full article on original website
fox16.com
No. 1 Hazen, King look to continue dominant 2022 campaign
Hazen’s dominate and perfect 2022 football regular season has an old foe standing in the way first as the Class 2A state playoffs get underway on Friday night. The Hornets (9-0), who have outscored their foes by a whopping 430-58 margin during this campaign, will host Poyen (5-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.
KTLO
Arkansas State wins season opener over Harding
JONESBORO, Ark. (11/7/22) – Sophomore guard Avery Felts scored a career-high 16 points and dished out a career-best seven assists to help lead the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to an 86-55 victory over Harding in its season opener Monday night at First National Bank Arena. Felts was...
Hogs' Fast Start, Strong Finish Too Much for UAPB in Season Opener
Samara Spencer, Eryn Barnum lead scoring as Razorbacks get opening win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Arkansas test scores show lower numbers in many school districts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For educators across the state of Arkansas, it's been a long couple of years. "It's disheartening because we know that we're more than a letter grade," Kasi Davis, principal at Brady Elementary School, said. Issues that were brought on by the pandemic have been top...
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more; community invited to Friday morning pep rally
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. On Friday, Nov. 11, fourth-grade students will travel to the American Legion Building in Stuttgart to honor area Veterans by singing patriotic songs. To celebrate another...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Saline County, AR
Saline County offers a wide variety of activities, and the local community members are all warm and welcoming. The active salt production industry inspired the county's extraordinary name in the area back in the day. The county provides many opportunities for outdoor leisure and scenic sights with its mountainous terrain...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie CASA to hold Project Christmas, a chili cook-off, and other events in Stuttgart and Lonoke
Grand Prairie CASA has upcoming events to support children in foster care. Project Christmas will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 119 W. Front St. in Lonoke. Program director Susan Phelps said refreshments will be served throughout the day. “We have received a...
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Sheridan Elementary School receives Arkansas Department of Agriculture school garden award
SHERIDAN, Ark. — School gardens can help bring the classroom outside, and they provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning in many subjects. Brad McGinley, Grant County Extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, helped found the school garden program at Sheridan Elementary School, which recently received the Champion of School Garden Sustainability award in the 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Daughter of the White River’ premiere to be held Sunday at Stuttgart Twin Cinema
A documentary film project titled “Daughter of the White River” will hold its Delta homecoming premiere this Sunday, Nov. 13, at the 1:30 p.m. matinee at Stuttgart Twin Cinema. Based on the book of the same name, the film tells the story of Helen Ruth Spence of Arkansas County and her life as a famous outlaw and prisoner following the “river justice” she meted out to her father’s accused killer in a 1931 DeWitt courtroom.
New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
After a delay, Monday night Powerball numbers are in as $1.9 billion awaits a winner
With the Powerball jackpot at a record $1.9 Billion for Monday night’s drawing, anticipation for the drawing of the numbers is at a fever pitch.
