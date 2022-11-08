ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kiosks in seven communities provide new option for paying child support

 2 days ago
LINCOLN — Nebraskans now have another option in paying child support: self-service kiosks installed in seven communities.

State Treasurer John Murante said the new “Rapid Pay” kiosks allow parents to pay in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. He said the kiosks should help parents remain current on their payments.

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante (Courtesy of the State Treasurer’s Office)

“The kiosks make it possible to pay support quickly in a secure setting during regular business hours,” Murante said. He added that they are  an example of his office’s efforts to provide “customer-focused services.”

The kiosks are located at:

North entryway of the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center, 421 S. Ninth St., in Lincoln.Entryway of the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court’s Office on the third floor of the Hall of Justice, 1701 Farnam St., in Omaha.Sarpy County Jail entryway, 1208 Golden Gate Drive, in Papillion.Waiting room of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Building, 209 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk.Hallway outside the Hall County Child Support Office, 203 W. Second St., in Grand Island.Buffalo County District/County Court entryway, 1520 Central Ave., in Kearney.Scotts Bluff County Court House entryway, 1825 10th St., in Gering.

The seven kiosks, which went into service June 1, have handled more than 1,400 transactions to date. About 120,000 child support payments are made a month.

Currently, 89% of all child support payments are received electronically, and 98% of all child support payments are distributed electronically.

An eighth kiosk is scheduled to be deployed in the upcoming months.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

