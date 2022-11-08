Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers Is Finished!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers Week 9 loss Vs. Lions.
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Yardbarker
'High Knees' Russell Wilson Trolled by Seahawks Mascot on Germany Trip
Russell Wilson has been the target of derision every since he forced his way out of Seattle, a legendary Seahawks career coming to an end with his trade to the Denver Broncos ... Which hasn't quite worked out as planned in Denver. Wilson nevertheless wants the world to know that...
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
TODAY.com
Football player Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side,' ties the knot with partner of 17 years
Congratulations are in order for former NFL player Michael Oher and his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy. Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-nominated film "The Blind Side," announced on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that he and Roy got married over the weekend. "Filled with joy, can’t believe people...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Tampa Bay Bucs Ready For Germany And The Seahawks
TAMPA, Fla. – The Buccaneers are happy that they broke their losing streak last Sunday otherwise it would have been an even harder trip to Munich, Germany. The Bucs will host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 9:30 AM EST in the first-ever NFL regular season game
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday. Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers. Jerry's response: "It's anticipated...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
The Spun
