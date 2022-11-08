Japanese Breakfast on collaborating with Jürgen from ‘The Great British Bake Off’: “We made a home on the road through him”

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.

11 HOURS AGO