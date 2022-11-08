Japanese Breakfast on collaborating with Jürgen from ‘The Great British Bake Off’: “We made a home on the road through him”

Read full article on original website
How BTS and TikTok Have Impacted Representation, According to Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner: ‘It’s so Much Cooler to Be Mixed Race’
Michelle Zauner met BTS at the Grammy Awards, also commenting on their impact on representation during an interview with Rolling Stone.
Maya Hawke announces US tour dates, shares video for single ‘Luna Moth’
Maya Hawke has announced the US dates for her 2023 ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. Maya Hawke – ‘Moss’ review: a stylish return to heady school days. The singer is due to perform four dates, starting...
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of her
TV personality Judge Judy has revealed that there was a time when her former neighbour Justin Bieber was “scared to death” of her. In a new interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Judy Justice, Judge Judy Sheindlin spoke about how comments she made concerning Bieber led to him avoiding her at all costs.
Low vocalist and drummer Mimi Parker has died
Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer for acclaimed US indie duo Low, has died. Parker, who formed the slowcore band with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment, with all 2022 dates then cancelled last month.
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Rebel Wilson welcomes first daughter via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first daughter via a surrogate mother. The Bridesmaids star confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday (November 7), sharing the first image of her newborn child. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the...
Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning”: Listen
Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning.” The song was recorded at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas’ take on the In Rainbows Disk 2 cut appears on a new four-track EP, which also features “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor.” Check it out below.
Nick Cave says he’ll still listen to Kanye West, who he says has made “the most interesting, challenging, bold music”
Nick Cave has reiterated his take on the current saga of controversies surrounding Kanye West – that the rapper’s antisemitic views are “distasteful” and “disappointing” – but revealed that he still appreciates West as an artist, and doesn’t plan to alter his listening habits.
Ryan Reynolds recalls traumatic experience on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: “I was in hell”
Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the Korean version of The Masked Singer. Appearing on US morning show Today, the actor recalled the time, while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018, he dressed as a unicorn and sang a rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.
Sam Smith on homophobic experiences: “I thought I’d become a pop star and never get a bad word said to me again”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experiences of homophobia. The pop star said in a new interview that once they found fame and success, they thought any abuse against their sexuality would stop. But Smith says even now, they still encounter homophobic discrimination. “It’s still hard to be queer....
David Walliams apologises for “disrespectful” comments about ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestants
David Walliams has apologised after making “disrespectful” comments about Britain’s Got Talent contestants in a leaked transcript. The comedian, who has been a judge on the ITV series since 2012, made sexually explicit remarks about contestants during the recording of an episode at the London Palladium in January 2020.
19 Movie Endings People Believe Are The Most "Horribly Depressing" Ever Committed To Film
"If you skip the last five minutes, the ending is pretty awesome."
Dream Wife on their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’: “I’ve had it with being polite”
Dream Wife have returned with their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’. Check it out below, alongside our interview with the band. ‘Leech’ is the first piece of new music Dream Wife have shared since the release of 2020’s second album ‘So When You Gonna…’. Speaking to NME, vocalist Rakel Mjöll said it is “definitely kickstarting a new era” for the trio.
Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’
Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week. Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during...
Kid Cudi complains about “toxic” fans after pulling early version of song from SoundCloud
After a fan told Kid Cudi they preferred an earlier version of a song posted to his SoundCloud in 2015 to an official version released this year, the rapper pulled it from his page. Yesterday (November 9), a fan shared a screenshot of Cudi’s song ‘love.’ on SoundCloud to Twitter,...
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
