Redding, CA

Interstate 5 chain checks lifted north of Redding; chains required on Hwy. 299 west of Burney

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago

Snowy conditions prompted northbound Interstate 5 north of Redding and Highway 299 to temporarily close Tuesday morning after vehicle spin-outs.

I-5 reopened just before 1 p.m. to all traffic, and trucks were being screened for snow chains to travel north past the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, the California Department of Transportation posted on Twitter. At 5 p.m., Caltrans lifted chain checks for trucks and vehicles on I-5 at Fawndale.

Highway 299 reopened, but vehicles were being checked for chains following a near two-hour delay after two big rigs spun out near Buckhorn Summit Road.

Chains are required on Highway 299 East, 10 miles west to 6 miles west of Burney on Hatchet Mountain.

Caltrans had to use snow plows and brine to improve road conditions.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Siskiyou County through Tuesday night, as well as through Wednesday morning for Shasta County communities above 4,000 feet.

Snow and wind could make it dangerous to drive most of I-5 north of Redding, the weather service said.

Redding was forecast to receive 1.5 inches of rain through Tuesday, said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker. Heaviest rains were expected to continue hitting through Tuesday morning.

The storm was expected to dump a foot of snow in north central and southeast Siskiyou County through Tuesday before it tapers off Wednesday morning.

The snowfall could make roads slippery and hazardous, and travel is discouraged.

"If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you," the weather service said in its advisory.

On Wednesday, the sun returns. In Redding, there's a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. followed by patchy fog and then mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

7:31 a.m. update: Delays on Highway 299

Two big rigs driving through snowy conditions spun out, causing closures on Highway 299 near Buckhorn Summit Road on Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Highway 299 remains closed three miles west and four miles east of Buckhorn Summit, CHP officials said.

Previous coverage: Winter storms rain on Redding, dump snow on I-5 and Siskiyou County

California Department of Transportation workers have brought two snow plows and are using brine to improve road conditions, CHP officials said. The spun-out rigs haven't yet been cleared.

CHP officials said chains on wheels and tires are required to pass through Highway 299.

Interstate 5 conditions

Vehicles traveling northbound on Interstate 5 are being screened due to snow and rain conditions, the California Department of Transportation District 2 posted on Twitter at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in the foothills through Monday, the Weather Service said, making travel dangerous on parts of I-5 and other roads north of Pollard Flat — 35 miles north of Redding.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Interstate 5 chain checks lifted north of Redding; chains required on Hwy. 299 west of Burney

Sue me
5d ago

So did they move Buckhorn submit to I-5 now? The headline is a little misleading. . . in other words it's winter time in NorCal.

