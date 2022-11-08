Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Judicial Administrative Assistant
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant. POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week. NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1) POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022. DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. HOW TO APPLY A County application...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
Taxi crashes into Armstrong hobby shop; 1 transported to hospital
One person was transported to an area hospital after a taxi crashed into an Armstrong County shop Tuesday night. No one was inside Tailspin Hobbies, 4498 Route 66, Apollo, according to a post on their Facebook page. A 911 dispatcher said the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. The hobby...
explore venango
Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money
City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
explore venango
Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Burglar Who Ransacked Sugarcreek Residence
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported burglary in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Police say the complainant...
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
WJAC TV
1 injured as crews from multiple counties fight large forest fire in Elk County: 911
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Crews from at least six counties were called to battle a large forest fire in Elk County Wednesday, officials say. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555.
explore venango
Three Unopposed Incumbents Win New State House Terms in Local Region
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday. Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign to serve what will be his sixth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.
explore venango
Sandycreek PTO Is Holding Community Support Campaign
SANDYCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – The Sandycreek Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is currently holding a “Community Support Campaign” to help ensure educational enrichments for its students. (Photo courtesy Kyle R.) The Sandycreek PTO provides all funds necessary for field trips, sports tournaments, fun days, spirit days, spelling bees,...
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
Sheriff's deputy accused of causing crash involving horse-drawn buggy
A Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of causing a crash involving a marked sheriff's office patrol car and a horse-drawn buggy.
Comments / 0