ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Judicial Administrative Assistant

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant. POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week. NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1) POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022. DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. HOW TO APPLY A County application...
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Donation Jar

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a local woman for reportedly stealing money out of a donation jar. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Emma Lou Pepper in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Wednesday, November 9.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
explore venango

Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money

City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device

WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information on Burglar Who Ransacked Sugarcreek Residence

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported burglary in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened on Walnut Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 8:31 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. Police say the complainant...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Three Unopposed Incumbents Win New State House Terms in Local Region

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents from the Pennsylvania House won re-election for additional two-year terms on Tuesday. Republican R. Lee James won his re-election campaign to serve what will be his sixth term in District 64, which includes Venango County and the northernmost part of Butler County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Sandycreek PTO Is Holding Community Support Campaign

SANDYCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – The Sandycreek Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is currently holding a “Community Support Campaign” to help ensure educational enrichments for its students. (Photo courtesy Kyle R.) The Sandycreek PTO provides all funds necessary for field trips, sports tournaments, fun days, spirit days, spelling bees,...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy