Naples, FL

Unborn child dies following crash involving motorcycle with no lights, troopers say

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
A car travelling behind a motorcyclist riding without lights and a pregnant passenger late Tuesday crashed into them, causing the death of an unborn child.

A 35-year-old Naples man and woman, also 35 of Naples, sustained serious injuries about 10:40 p.m., according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling south on Desoto Boulevard South, near 12th Avenue Southeast, behind the motorcycle, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorcycle crash:Lehigh Acres man, 47, dies in motorcycle crash along I-75 in Naples

Five cars, four states:Bonita Springs woman, 80, dies in five-vehicle crash involving motorists from four states

The motorcycle was unregistered and didn't have working tail lights, troopers said.

The car rear-ended the motorcycle. Both motorcyclists fell off and landed in the grassy shoulder.

The female motorcyclist was seven months pregnant, troopers reported. The unborn child was pronounced dead by medical staff at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

The car's driver, a 19-year-old Naples man, didn't suffer any injuries, troopers said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. They did not release the names of those involved.

silverbackV
2d ago

I can’t justify or condemn what happened, the circumstances were not laid out, but being 7 months pregnant on a bike without lights in the dark does not sound to be well thought out.

G Moll
2d ago

At least everyone knows and admitted she was pregnant with a "baby" not a fetus as liberals try destroy this fact. 🙏

