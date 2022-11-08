Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Women of the Year 2022 Musician: Little Simz
"Being an individual can be scary," Little Simz says, her brow furrowed. "But I always want to say to people, if you believe something is cool, it’s cool. And if you want to do something, do it." The independent-label musician, rapper, writer, actress and photographer is well-qualified to reflect on the joys and perils of doing your own thing. As deft and multidisciplinary as she is driven, Simz has, for the last decade, been forging a career path that is entirely her own. In the past couple of years, this one-woman cultural phenomenon has released a five-star-reviewed album, art-directed short films, joined forces with Gucci, photographed a beautiful portrait series featuring her long-time friend, the Black Panther star Letitia Wright, and taken pride of place on Barack Obama’s ‘Favourite music of 2021’ playlist.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Is Our Gain This New Music Friday
— Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss. Drake and 21 Savage’s chemistry has been something to marvel at since their first connection on 2016’s “Sneakin,” and the subsequent collaborations “Mr. Right Now,” “Knife Talk,” and “Jimmy Cooks.” Thus, it was fair to expect their collaborative project, Her Loss, to deliver, and it did. The Six God played quarterback across the 16 tracks, employing his usual hybrid of rapping and singing, but playing to the Slaughter Gang CEO’s strengths with jarring beat switches.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Billie Eilish Responds To Age Gap Concerns With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish has a new romance with The Neighbourhood's lead singer Jesse Rutherford and while some fans find their age gap concerning, Billie is reportedly not worried about it. A source told Hollywood Life how the singer feels about the 11-year age gap. "Billie and Jesse have known each other...
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Boogie Down Productions Sample Use on Stem Player
Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, alleges that West sought licensing permissions for the “South Bronx”-sampling Donda track “Life of the Party,” but later retracted his request only to utilize the recording anyway on the anti-streaming playback device, the Stemplayer.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With R&B/Soul Singer Lucky Daye
Before making his debut on the Soul Train Awards stage last year with an unforgettable performance of hit single “Over It,” r&b crooner Lucky Daye was trying out for singing competition shows and writing for other artists, waiting for his breakthrough moment. The day finally came with the...
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’
Lil Wayne has been confirmed to perform a special concert for Amazon Music Live. The broadcast, which debuted last month with Lil Baby, is hosted by 2 Chainz and streams weekly after Thursday Night Football. In addition to delivering fan-favorite tracks, artists who perform on the live-streamed show also sit down for an interview with 2 Chainz during Thursday Night Football’s shoulder programming. Previous shows by Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are available on Amazon Prime for playback. More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young...
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
hypebeast.com
Iggy Pop Announces New Album 'Every Loser'
Iggy Pop has announced his next album, Every Loser, will arrive on January 6 via Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt‘s Gold Tooth Records. The full-length effort will include the rocker’s recent track, “Frenzy,” along with contributions from Watt, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and more. The album, which follows Iggy Pop’s 2019 record Free, includes 11 tracks. On the project, the artist said, “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you.”
hypebeast.com
Moncler Continues Its 70th Anniversary Celebrations With Inter Milan Collaboration
Is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, so far honoring the occasion with a monumental fashion show, an exclusive HBX drop, a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design, another with Rick Owens, and now, the fashion house has announced its latest collection with FC Internazionale Milano. Coming together for...
Comments / 0