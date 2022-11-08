ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

VyStar Credit Union offering free admission to Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention

By Staff report
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
Admission to the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention in downtown Gainesville will be free on two upcoming days thanks to VyStar Credit Union’s "Good is everywhere" celebration.

Weather:Nicole now a tropical storm. Hurricane warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast

Entertainment:What's Happening: You're 10-day forecast for Nov. 4-13

Free admission to the museum, at 811 S. Main St., is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. However, Sunday is already at full capacity. Those who are interested in visiting Thursday must register online at vystarcu.org/goodiseverywhere.

Current exhibits include "Wandering the Milky Way – A Tour of the Solar System," "At First Flush," "Animationland," "Mothers of Invention" and more.

