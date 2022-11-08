ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

As North Jersey rents rise, North Jersey renters are sure to vote

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

Happy Election Day 2022! Here's a bit of real estate and election news.

There's an old political adage that renters don't vote. But don't be so quick to judge.

A new survey of 300 active U.S. renters shows they are highly engaged in the 2022 midterm elections. The survey —which was completed by Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country with 13 million listings — asked questions around renters’ perception of the midterm election. It found that 75% of respondents said they plan to vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQw6t_0j37fDom00

Jonas Bordo, CEO and cofounder of Dwellsy, said these results come as no surprise.

“In the past year, median asking rent rose by 29%, with some U.S. cities seeing more than a 100% increase in rent prices,” Bordo said. “It’s safe to say that skyrocketing rent has gotten renters’ attention.”

Whether North Jersey renters have been impacted by inflation, problems with housing supply and demand or by other challenges brought by the pandemic, one thing is certain: this group of voters has the power to influence the outcome of some races.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that renters make up 36% of all households, making them a voting force to be reckoned with.

Senior housing in Teaneck

A new senior housing unit is underway in Teaneck. The 1425 Teaneck Road project has received approvals, breaking ground this month. Five units in the project will be age-restricted, permanent, supportive housing units for homeless persons.

Full-service real estate company The Alpert Group LLC and its non-profit partner, The Bright Side Family, say the project will bring 40 independent senior living apartments for those age 62 and older to the township in late 2023.

"We've been advancing seniors' needs throughout Teaneck, and one area that really drew our focus was increasing the availability of affordable housing,” Elie Katz, Teaneck's deputy mayor, said in a statement. “This partnership with The Alpert Group and The Bright Side Family — who are building on Township land — will greatly help the housing prospects for our town's seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes."

Comprised primarily of one-bedroom units, 1425 Teaneck Road is located along a commercial corridor with proximity to Walgreens, shopping and dining, houses of worship, a library and public transportation. Tenants will have access to a community room and on-site parking.

The 1425 Teaneck Road project is a model for older residents that need to age in place affordably.

"This project is another example of our township’s commitment to our seniors who are looking to downsize but do not want to leave Teaneck," said Teaneck Mayor Jim Dunleavy.

Marketplace in Teaneck

Also in Teaneck, a new business will cater to the busy families. Marketplace, An Urban Eatery, opened at 400 Frank W. Burr Boulevard at Glenpointe. The market offers fresh and locally sourced, made-to-order or grab-and-go meals. The menu includes breakfast items, salads, cold bowls such as acai with Greek yogurt, granola, banana and strawberry for $10, cold and hot "handhelds" such as burritos and other bowls. The Mediterranean, for $8, includes chickpeas, feta cheese, red onion, roasted tomato, cucumber, olives and couscous.

Have a great week and if you haven't voted yet, go out and vote. I did at 6 a.m. and turnout was already strong in Morris Plains.

Have a tip? Email Mary Chao at mchao@northjersey.com.

Comments / 1

 

