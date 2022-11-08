Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program
Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
Lane Kiffin Reveals What Relationship With Nick Saban Is Like
Another massive game in the SEC West is on the horizon. No. 11 Ole Miss is set to host No. 9 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in a game that has major implications for the conference and the College Football Playoff. No, it's not the winner-take-all game that some wanted it...
Is this Lane Kiffin's Best Shot at Beating Nick Saban? Three-And-Out
The panel gives their thoughts on if 2022 is the best shot that Kiffin has had at taking down his former boss.
Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend. In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:. “This is the first time that I have ever...
Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW
The 2022 football season hasn't gone the way that Crimson Tide fans had hoped, but don't make any long-term assumptions based on two losses by a combined four points.
Centre Daily
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a “True Winner” In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
Centre Daily
With Their New QB, Ducks Nix Any Ideas This Was a Rebuilding Year
He is the most formidable Bo the University of Washington football team has had to face since Bo Schembechler. He can throw it high and hard and has a girl on his arm like Bo Belinsky, and plays to a large crowd like Bo Diddley. Unfortunately, the Huskies don't have...
FALL OF BAMA? Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Isn't Buying End of Tide Dynasty
Lane Kiffin doesn't believe that Alabama's dynasty has come to an end.
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game
Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
Alabama Football: Tide needs to shut some people up on Saturday
Based on a Wednesday night perusal of several Crimson Tide message boards, the funk caused by the OT loss to LSU still lingers. The opinions of Alabama football fans vary, but the most outspoken Crimson Tide fans appear to be on the side of ‘Alabama has serious problems in its football program.’
Centre Daily
BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code MCBET Grabs $200 In Free Bets Right Now With Signup
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’re down to few weeks until online sports betting launches in Maryland, but bettors can start earning today, thanks to the BetMGM Maryland bonus code MCBET, which delivers $200 in free bets to all new players who sign up for an account between now and launch day.
Comments / 0