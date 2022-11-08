Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
kchi.com
Laclede Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Laclede woman, 61-year-old Sherri R Wheelbarger was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County at about 9:55 am Wednesday. The arrest was for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation. She was processed and released.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES
A Marshall woman has been charged with two felonies in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Michele Gross was pulled over after a MULES/NCIC by a Marshall Police Officer for driving with a suspended license on August 11, 2022. Gross stated to authorities that she had come from...
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes 203 calls for service. 9:27 AM Officers took a two-vehicle crash report without injuries near the Graves and BUS. 36. The report states the striking vehicle was driving too fast for the conditions and slid on the wet roadway. 2:04...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
kttn.com
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36
A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
kttn.com
Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest
Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.
Missouri woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew A. Hull, 40, Troutville, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at Osborn. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 Ford Escape driven...
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Bond for Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect will remain at $500,000
The bond for Timothy Haslett Jr., who was accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Excelsior Springs last month, will remain at $500,000 after a bond hearing Tuesday.
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
kttn.com
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt in Monday Afternoon Crash
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries and some legal issues after a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just north of Plattsburg. The Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lathrop resident Terrik D. Kelley was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu on Route Y about one mile north of Plattsburg at 3:55 P.M. Monday when the vehicle traveled over the center line and off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then hit an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing north.
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
northwestmoinfo.com
One Person With Minor Injuries After Two Vehicle Collision
A two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and large truck with towed unit came to a fiery conclusion Monday, but luckily involved only one person left with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old New Hampton resident Gary L. Stevens was driving a 1975 Chevy dump truck southbound on Route...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
KC-area woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
KANSAS CITY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
