George man jailed for public intox, more
GEORGE—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of public intoxication, second-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, providing false identification information and first-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product. The arrest of Cheiner Santier stemmed from him walking across the street...
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon man cited for public intoxication
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jose Mario Bautista stemmed from him walking into a house on the 800 block of Fifth Street that was not his home, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Rock Valley man jailed for OWI in Ashton
ASHTON—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eri Wilder Cuellar Argueta stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on 230th Street...
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Semi-truck rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
Two teens cited for marijuana by Ashton
ASHTON—Two Worthington, MN, teenagers were cited about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of 18-year-old Marco Antonio Lopez and 19-year-old Ivis Javier Reyes-Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Honda Civic for...
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Woman arrested for meth, pipe in Calumet
CALUMET—A 28-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Calumet on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jordaen Rochelle Duhn stemmed from her being found hiding in a car that had...
Sioux City homicide suspect formally charged with murder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend has been formally charged with murder. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed trial information charging Joseph Cruz with two counts of second-degree murder. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler scheduled arraignment for Nov....
Tyler Kanaly joins Sioux Center police
SIOUX CENTER—Whether in retail work, the military or in his new role at the Sioux Center Police Department, Tyler Kanaly enjoys finding ways to serve others. The 32-year-old Sioux Center resident began in his new job as a police officer Oct. 25. Kanaly was born and raised in Yankton,...
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
