Yardbarker

Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting

The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher

The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team

Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers get bad news about important reliever

It continues to pour for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their playoff disaster. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has more extensive damage in his throwing shoulder that will likely require surgery and keep him out for the entire 2023 season. The 34-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE

