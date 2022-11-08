Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting
The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
Chicago Cubs: 3 most likely landing spots for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs extended a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras who has been one of their best players for years. He decided to decline it which will make him an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team. That is a huge development as another great player hits the market.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopolous leaves the door open to Braves signing a frontline starting pitcher
The Braves have a few holes to fill, and contrary to popular belief, money isn’t endless in Atlanta. They already have a ton of money committed to the 2023 team, and with one more major signing, they will be approaching the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been close to before. I’ve stated for months now that the money the Braves do have will be used to sign a shortstop. It’s the most important position on the diamond, and while everyone would love to have Carlos Rodon or Jacob deGrom, the rotation is far from the Braves’ most glaring need.
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
iheart.com
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Dodgers get bad news about important reliever
It continues to pour for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their playoff disaster. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register reported Wednesday that Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has more extensive damage in his throwing shoulder that will likely require surgery and keep him out for the entire 2023 season. The 34-year-old...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Comments / 0