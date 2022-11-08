Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Insurance Veteran George Kotsiopoulos Joins Resilience as EVP Global Head of Distribution & Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured, and managed to help solve security and insurance challenges for enterprises at scale. Critical to this effort are Resilience's broker partners, who help clients think holistically about their cyber risk. To support and grow these relationships, Resilience is pleased to announce that.
fintechnexus.com
Finastra and Jifiti: partners in embedded finance
Embedded everything is the 2022 fall mantra. On Monday, Finastra and Jifiti announced a point of sale Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) embedded finance partnership for financial institutions. The partnership will enable banks in the Finastra ecosystem to offer point-of-sale BNPL via merchants through Jifiti. Jeannette Kescenovitz, Sr. Director of...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
salestechstar.com
Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Can Affirm take down the credit card industry? It’s CEO Max Levchin’s 30-year plan
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm, about his reasons for founding the lending company and the long-term mission to upend the credit card industry. Listen to the episode or read the full...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impossible Foods Names Leslie Sims New Chief Marketing and Creative Officer
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- California-based Impossible Foods today announced that award-winning creative and marketing veteran Leslie Sims will be its new Chief Marketing and Creative Officer in a newly created leadership role. Sims will officially join the food and climate company on Jan. 1, 2023 from Deloitte Digital, where she built a modern, multidisciplinary demand marketing engine in her role as U.S. Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005686/en/ Leslie Sims, Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, Impossible Foods (Photo: Business Wire)
Founder of fraud prevention company sentenced for defrauding investors
The co-founder of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company was sentenced in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday for defrauding investors to the tune of about $123 million, according to the Department of Justice.
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005813/en/. NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic:...
aircargonews.net
Peli BioThermal hires Douglas Ross as president
Peli BioThermal, the temperature-controlled packaging and solutions specialist, has appointed Douglas Ross as president. Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently he served as senior vice president of pharma 3PL logistics for Eversana, a life science commercial services company. His background in pharmaceuticals...
crowdfundinsider.com
BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...
informedinfrastructure.com
Mayer Brown expands digital infrastructure capabilities with addition of three-lawyer team led by Emily Naughton in DC
Mayer Brown announced today that Emily Naughton has joined the firm as a partner in its Real Estate Markets practice and Projects & Infrastructure team in Washington DC, along with associates Whitney Smith and Sarah Mernin. They join from Greenberg Traurig, LLP. “Structuring and negotiating transactions to support real estate...
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
aiexpress.io
Quona Capital Closes $332M Fintech Venture Fund to Accelerate Financial Inclusion Investments in Emerging Markets
Quona Capital, a Washington, DC-based rising markets enterprise capital agency, closed its Fund III, at $332m. Quona’s Fund III traders embody an array of main international asset managers, insurance coverage corporations, funding and business banks, college endowments, foundations, household places of work and growth finance establishments. Nearly all of Fund III traders returned from prior Quona funds, joined by greater than 20 new relationships.
aiexpress.io
Zoom adds Cresta’s conversational AI to help customer service agents
Zoom calls are not only for work conferences and household reunions. Conversational synthetic intelligence (AI) chief, Cresta, needs to make them a channel for customer support too. The corporate is integrating its AI instruments with Zoom to enhance the service when prospects contact firms via a video name. The combination...
Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap
Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Trustly Inc. CEO Says Stars Aligning for Pay by Bank
In payments, great ideas are sometimes just ahead of their time. People aren’t keen on embracing new ways of transacting. Or the technology isn’t ready, may not be easy to scale, or it’s too expensive to deploy. And, then, as time goes on, sometimes the stars align.
