CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today is Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, and the Laramie County Election Office has released all the information needed to navigate the day. If you are not aware of your House or Senate District or your precinct, you can find that information at the link here. This link will also show you the closest voting location. You can find the WY Voter Guide from the Secretary of State below.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO