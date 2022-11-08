ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application

NOVEMBER 3, 2022 — ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee

CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Christmas ornaments from Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board now on sale

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, the Historic Preservation Board Christmas ornaments are here. This year’s beauty features the historic Governor’s Mansion. Each of the ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased at TownSquare Title of Wyoming, 719 E. 17th St., or delivered to your door.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop

Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar (“Butch”) McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Drew Perkins to join Wyoming governor’s team with Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh retiring

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent

CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Election Guide 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today is Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, and the Laramie County Election Office has released all the information needed to navigate the day. If you are not aware of your House or Senate District or your precinct, you can find that information at the link here. This link will also show you the closest voting location. You can find the WY Voter Guide from the Secretary of State below.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wind Energy Supports Wyoming’s Ranching and Agricultural Communities

Wyoming knows how to keep the lights on and provide nourishing food for the table. Our history is open lands filled with grazing livestock and ranchers working hard to provide for Wyoming and their families. However, as any rancher or farmer knows, the rising costs of materials and the industry’s ups and downs offer uncertain years and incomes.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County releases final unofficial count of ballots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office reported the unofficial tally of Tuesday’s Midterm Election at 10:18 p.m. These results are from the seven voting sites and all absentee ballots. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Bull elk tests positive for brucellosis in Wyoming hunt area in Bighorn Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of brucellosis has been detected in Elk Hunt Area 45. The disease was confirmed after a blood sample from a bull elk harvested by a hunter was submitted to the Wildlife Health Laboratory for testing last week, Game and Fish said. The detection was subsequently confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon ‘humbled’ by large voter support for second term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon says he is “humbled” by the large voter turnout that will see him in the position for a second term. In unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, Gordon received 143,664 votes while Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston received 30,676 and Libertarian candidate Jared Baldes received 8,154.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor

CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) will serve another four years after winning the 2022 General Election. Gordon received 143,664 votes in all 23 counties reporting after midnight to defeat challengers Theresa A. Livingston (D) and Jared J. Baldes (L), according to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Jeffree Star has plans for downtown Casper? Yak Daddy LLC buys ‘Hall on Ash’ building

CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity Jeffree Star appears to have some plans for downtown Casper. The company Yak Daddy LLC has acquired the building at 355 S. Ash St. next to David Street Station, Natrona County property records show. The building was formerly home to “The Hall on Ash,” which offered event space for things like concerts and weddings before both The Hall on Ash and the nearby Yellowstone Garage closed in March.
CASPER, WY

