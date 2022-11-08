Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 — ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps...
capcity.news
Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee
CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
capcity.news
Christmas ornaments from Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board now on sale
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, the Historic Preservation Board Christmas ornaments are here. This year’s beauty features the historic Governor’s Mansion. Each of the ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased at TownSquare Title of Wyoming, 719 E. 17th St., or delivered to your door.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 announces goals to work on with new Board of Trustee members
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 announced that the district will be continuing to focus on student achievement, community engagement, and a healthy environment after the current election for the Board of Trustees. In a release, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Margaret Crespo recognizes those who provided feedback...
capcity.news
Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop
Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar (“Butch”) McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
capcity.news
Drew Perkins to join Wyoming governor’s team with Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh retiring
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.
capcity.news
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Unboxed: Casper’s round midcentury masterpiece transformed into mixed-use events space
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper had plenty of things to like when Diane and Joseph McGinley moved here a dozen years ago. The mountain, people, and job opportunities being among them. One other thing also stood out to Diane: A bank. “I immediately noticed it,” she said, “and I thought,...
capcity.news
Makaila Merriam named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Makaila Merriam, an eighth grader at Carey Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 14. She was nominated by the selection committee because she works hard and does her best in all...
capcity.news
Laramie County Election Guide 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today is Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, and the Laramie County Election Office has released all the information needed to navigate the day. If you are not aware of your House or Senate District or your precinct, you can find that information at the link here. This link will also show you the closest voting location. You can find the WY Voter Guide from the Secretary of State below.
capcity.news
Wind Energy Supports Wyoming’s Ranching and Agricultural Communities
Wyoming knows how to keep the lights on and provide nourishing food for the table. Our history is open lands filled with grazing livestock and ranchers working hard to provide for Wyoming and their families. However, as any rancher or farmer knows, the rising costs of materials and the industry’s ups and downs offer uncertain years and incomes.
capcity.news
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
capcity.news
Laramie County releases final unofficial count of ballots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office reported the unofficial tally of Tuesday’s Midterm Election at 10:18 p.m. These results are from the seven voting sites and all absentee ballots. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings...
capcity.news
Bull elk tests positive for brucellosis in Wyoming hunt area in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that the presence of brucellosis has been detected in Elk Hunt Area 45. The disease was confirmed after a blood sample from a bull elk harvested by a hunter was submitted to the Wildlife Health Laboratory for testing last week, Game and Fish said. The detection was subsequently confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
capcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Cheyenne, Casper, Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Cheyenne will have a whole new way to experience films, as the Capitol Cinema — as well as theaters in Casper and Rock Springs — will soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. The new auditorium will feature...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon ‘humbled’ by large voter support for second term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon says he is “humbled” by the large voter turnout that will see him in the position for a second term. In unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, Gordon received 143,664 votes while Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston received 30,676 and Libertarian candidate Jared Baldes received 8,154.
capcity.news
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R) will serve another four years after winning the 2022 General Election. Gordon received 143,664 votes in all 23 counties reporting after midnight to defeat challengers Theresa A. Livingston (D) and Jared J. Baldes (L), according to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
capcity.news
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
capcity.news
Jeffree Star has plans for downtown Casper? Yak Daddy LLC buys ‘Hall on Ash’ building
CASPER, Wyo. — Celebrity Jeffree Star appears to have some plans for downtown Casper. The company Yak Daddy LLC has acquired the building at 355 S. Ash St. next to David Street Station, Natrona County property records show. The building was formerly home to “The Hall on Ash,” which offered event space for things like concerts and weddings before both The Hall on Ash and the nearby Yellowstone Garage closed in March.
Comments / 0