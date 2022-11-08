Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Complex
Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’
Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall
Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
Move over kitchen islands... these are the coolest kitchen trolleys to shop right now
For all the renters and small space owners out there, these are the best kitchen trolleys to introduce to your space. Move over kitchen islands...
New studio baguette bags have arrived at luxury retailer Coach
Luxury retailer Coach’s new studio baguette bags have arrived and the whole family will never so look so slick. These neat-looking bags will go with any outfit and will stand out in any crowd. Coach describes the bag as such: A timeless style that you’ll love (and wear) for...
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
realitytitbit.com
North West transforms into Kris Jenner and poses with '$28k Birkin bag'
North West celebrated Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday by transforming into the Momager with the help of a luxury designer Birkin bag. As the family dressed up as the matriarch, focusing on her different eras, the nine-year-old joined in with the festivities. Like grandmother, like granddaughter, right? North honored her...
Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool
This is your sign to paint everything black.
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Martha Stewart’s Newest Collab Features Recycled Plastic Furniture
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
hypebeast.com
BILLY Is Selling Vintage IKEA Homeware at Its First-Ever London Pop-Up Store
Vintage IKEA homeware has become a design category of its own in recent years, and pioneering the trend is BILLY. Founded by Harry Stayt, BILLY started as an archive project five years ago and has since gone on to deliver limited-quantity online sales of retro IKEA furniture, home accessories, catalogs and more, and now it is ready to open its first brick-and-mortar location.
Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite
The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother
You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Tiffany’s Jewelry Executive Dies After Mystery Cruise Ship Fall
Dilek Ertek, a wealthy 71-year-old Turkish distributor for the luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co., fell to her death off of a Norwegian cruise ship on October 26th under mysterious circumstances, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Her body has not yet been recovered, and experts are reportedly stumped over the puzzle of how the 5’2” Ertek could have fallen over a 3-foot-high guard rail on the ship into the South Pacific off the coast of Tahiti. Her son, Gokce Atuk, said jewelry had gone missing from the safe in his mother's cabin, the Mail reported.Ertek had been celebrating her birthday...
housebeautiful.com
Midcentury Modern Christmas Decor Is Taking Over the Holidays This Year
Midcentury modern is a popular design style, that first emerged in Europe and eventually in the U.S. after World War II. 80 years later, the minimalist look that took the design community by storm still reigns. In fact, it’s permeated into nearly every facet of the house—from exterior architecture to small decor. The latest much-welcomed infiltration? The holidays. That’s right, midcentury modern Christmas decor is here in all the right ways.
In Style
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
20 Unique Sofas That Are Perfect For Your Small Space
Living in a tiny house or a petite studio apartment doesn't mean you have to settle for a lifeless sofa. We've got the inspiration you need!
