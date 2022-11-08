ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’

Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
POPSUGAR

Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall

Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure

Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
realitytitbit.com

North West transforms into Kris Jenner and poses with '$28k Birkin bag'

North West celebrated Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday by transforming into the Momager with the help of a luxury designer Birkin bag. As the family dressed up as the matriarch, focusing on her different eras, the nine-year-old joined in with the festivities. Like grandmother, like granddaughter, right? North honored her...
Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
hypebeast.com

BILLY Is Selling Vintage IKEA Homeware at Its First-Ever London Pop-Up Store

Vintage IKEA homeware has become a design category of its own in recent years, and pioneering the trend is BILLY. Founded by Harry Stayt, BILLY started as an archive project five years ago and has since gone on to deliver limited-quantity online sales of retro IKEA furniture, home accessories, catalogs and more, and now it is ready to open its first brick-and-mortar location.
TheStreet

Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite

The makeup industry has as many beloved beauty brands as there are colors -- that is to say, a seemingly infinite number. Are there too many? Absolutely not! Because the colors and styles people enjoy are just as myriad. And anyone who uses makeup will tell you that there's nothing like finding that precisely perfect shade to earn the maker instant brand loyalty and a need to share the gospel.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother

You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
TheDailyBeast

Tiffany’s Jewelry Executive Dies After Mystery Cruise Ship Fall

Dilek Ertek, a wealthy 71-year-old Turkish distributor for the luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co., fell to her death off of a Norwegian cruise ship on October 26th under mysterious circumstances, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Her body has not yet been recovered, and experts are reportedly stumped over the puzzle of how the 5’2” Ertek could have fallen over a 3-foot-high guard rail on the ship into the South Pacific off the coast of Tahiti. Her son, Gokce Atuk, said jewelry had gone missing from the safe in his mother's cabin, the Mail reported.Ertek had been celebrating her birthday...
housebeautiful.com

Midcentury Modern Christmas Decor Is Taking Over the Holidays This Year

Midcentury modern is a popular design style, that first emerged in Europe and eventually in the U.S. after World War II. 80 years later, the minimalist look that took the design community by storm still reigns. In fact, it’s permeated into nearly every facet of the house—from exterior architecture to small decor. The latest much-welcomed infiltration? The holidays. That’s right, midcentury modern Christmas decor is here in all the right ways.
In Style

Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

