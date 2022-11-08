Hampton, Va. – The No. 18/21 Elon University football team closed the 2022 regular season with three consecutive wins, capping the strong finish with a 38-24 win over Hampton Saturday on the road. The Phoenix improve to 8-3 on the season and finish CAA Football play with a record 6-2. Elon has a bye week as the rest of the country plays in week 12 and the Phoenix will await a possible FCS playoff bid. The selection show takes place Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Elon also has the opportunity of hosting a first-round playoff game, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.

