elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Meets Harvard in Asheville Championship Finale Sunday
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team faces Harvard in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. inside Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Sunday's game will be streamed live on ESPNU with Mark Neely and Tim Welsh...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Preps for Asheville Championships
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team makes the trek down I-40 to play in the Asheville Championship. The Phoenix begins the tournament versus ETSU on Friday night, Nov. 11, at 8:30 p.m. inside Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Friday's game will be streamed...
elonphoenix.com
ETSU Uses Early Run To Hold Off Elon, 77-64
Asheville, N.C. – The ETSU men's basketball team jumped out to an early lead and held off numerous Elon rallies, defeating the Phoenix 77-64 Friday night in the opening round of the Asheville Championship. ETSU improves to 2-0 with win and Elon falls to 1-1. UNCW transfer John Bowen III tied his career-high with 17 points for Elon.Zac Ervin added 11 points.
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Cruises to Victory Against Stony Brook For Sixth Straight Win
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team won its sixth consecutive match on Saturday, as the Phoenix earned a straight-sets victory against Stony Brook in its return to Schar Center. The team's six straight conference wins are the most since Elon joined the Colonial Athletic Association in 2014.
elonphoenix.com
Women's Basketball Falls To No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. — Playing its second ACC opponent in as many games, the Elon women's basketball team shot a blistering 56.5% from the field in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Phoenix fell 89-55 on Thursday at No. 10 NC State. Evonna McGill led the Phoenix...
elonphoenix.com
Phoenix Faces Hofstra in CAA Title Bout
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team will try for its first Colonial Athletic Association title as it hosts Hofstra in the league's championship match on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. at Rudd Field with free admission for fans. HOW TO FOLLOW. •...
elonphoenix.com
Playoff Push: Elon Beats Hampton 38-24 To Close Regular Season
Hampton, Va. – The No. 18/21 Elon University football team closed the 2022 regular season with three consecutive wins, capping the strong finish with a 38-24 win over Hampton Saturday on the road. The Phoenix improve to 8-3 on the season and finish CAA Football play with a record 6-2. Elon has a bye week as the rest of the country plays in week 12 and the Phoenix will await a possible FCS playoff bid. The selection show takes place Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Elon also has the opportunity of hosting a first-round playoff game, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.
elonphoenix.com
Cross Country Closes Competition at Southeast Regionals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Behind a pair of top-20 team finishes, the Elon University cross country programs concluded their 2022 campaign at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 11 at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. The Elon women earned its highest team finish since 2015 at the...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Announces Two Additions for 2023 Recruiting Class
ELON, N.C. – Elon University women's tennis head coach Elizabeth Anderson announced the signings of Simone Bergeron and Mariana Reding on Friday. "We are very excited about the signing of Mariana and Simone," Anderson said. "Both are outstanding students, incredible athletes and strong competitors who thrive in the team atmosphere."
