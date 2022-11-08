Read full article on original website
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election
After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
Gov. Gordon ‘humbled’ by large voter support for second term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon says he is “humbled” by the large voter turnout that will see him in the position for a second term. In unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, Gordon received 143,664 votes while Democratic challenger Theresa Livingston received 30,676 and Libertarian candidate Jared Baldes received 8,154.
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, Holds Off Republican Challenger In Close House District 14 Race
State Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, held off strong push by Republican challenger Bryan Shuster to retain her House District 14 seat in the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday. Sherwood held a slim 106-vote lead over Shuster with only mail-in and absentee ballots...
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
Election Results – Wyoming State Treasurer
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Curt Meier will be Wyoming's next State Treasurer.
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. The post Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014
2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Wyoming’s general election winners and losers
Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
Republican Harriet Hageman wins election to U.S. House in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Harriet Hageman will be Wyoming’s next representative in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning the 2022 General Election. Hageman secured 132,172 votes with all 23 counties reporting after midnight, besting challengers Lynnette Grey Bull (Democrat), Richard Brubaker (Libertarian) and Marissa Joy Selvig (Constitution Party), according to unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday's midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
