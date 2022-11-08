Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Drew Perkins to join Wyoming governor’s team with Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh retiring
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
capcity.news
Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee
CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
capcity.news
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Election Results – Wyoming State Auditor
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Kristi Racines will be Wyoming's next State Auditor.
county17.com
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
Sheridan Media
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022
On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
county17.com
Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
capcity.news
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 — ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Public Safety Shortage: WYDOT Down 71 Snowplow Drivers, 50 Highway Patrol Troopers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the face of an extreme shortage of personnel, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is having to triage highway safety, making difficult decisions that will leave some roads unplowed after snow events and some fender-benders without an attending officer. WYDOT Director...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters Approve One Constitutional Amendment And Reject Another
Wyoming voters said yes to allow local governments to invest in stocks and equities, provided they get legislative approval, but said no to allowing district court judges to stay on the bench for a longer period of time. Constitutional Amendment A passed with 57% of the vote. If the Legislation...
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. The post Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor appeared first on Local News 8.
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Already The Reddest State, How Much Could Another ‘Red Wave’ Impact Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With President Joe Biden’s approval rating in the low 40% range, it’s not hard to envision a “red wave” hitting America’s poll booths on Tuesday. In instances where a modern sitting president has had low approval...
cowboystatedaily.com
97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
