ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’

Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
bjpenndotcom

Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)

Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch

NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Special UFC champions media day from New York

NEW YORK – The UFC held a special media day with select fighters Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene to cover it. Here’s the list of current and former champions who spoke with reporters: Light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former champ Glover Teixeira, who headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10; UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski; UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling; former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier; former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm; former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk; and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281: Julio Arce says he has unfinished business in the Garden going after trifecta win

NEW YORK – Julio Arce met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a bantamweight fight on the ESPN+ preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Arce took questions from media members before his matchup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Weds., Nov. 9), LIVE at 6 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 281, which takes place this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will meet a third time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line when they headline UFC 281, which will take place inside the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Zhang Weili attempt to usurp current Strawweight empress, Carla Esparza, and Frankie Edgar end his storied career against fast-rising Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: ‘One-dimensional’ Alex Pereira is ‘not as smart as me in the cage’

Israel Adesanya views his next fight as his biggest yet. The story is clear ahead of UFC 281. New Zealand’s reigning middleweight kingpin Adesanya is seeking redemption after being bested on two different occasions in kickboxing against his Brazilian counterpart, Alex Pereira. For part three of their rivalry, they’ll do battle under MMA rules in the cage on the grandest stage for the most prestigious title.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! The Official Hot Sauce Of UFC

Dustin Poirier continues to make moves. Though the undisputed crown has thus far eluded him, the former interim champion has established himself as one of the best Lightweights to ever step into the Octagon. He’s taken out former champions like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis, and has really fought nothing but the best for over a decade now.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy