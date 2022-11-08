Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
UFC 281 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan returns after two months
The ninth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now...
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
UFC 281: Michael Chandler cancels Makhachev-Volkanovski, plans his own lightweight title fight for ‘early 2023’
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski? Not if Michael Chandler has anything to say about it. “Iron” was impressed by the Dagestani’s victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last month in Abu Dhabi, but also believes the newly-crowned champion should first handle business in his own division before entertaining any pound-for-pound super fights at UFC Perth.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
How to bet UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira expert picks, best bets for main event and entire fight card
UFC 281 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. A rivalry that reaches beyond MMA will be reignited at UFC 281 when Israel Adesanya defends the UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira on November 12. The co-main event will see Carla Esparza defending the UFC strawweight title...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Video: Special UFC champions media day from New York
NEW YORK – The UFC held a special media day with select fighters Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene to cover it. Here’s the list of current and former champions who spoke with reporters: Light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former champ Glover Teixeira, who headline UFC 282 on Dec. 10; UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski; UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling; former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier; former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm; former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk; and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
UFC 281: Julio Arce says he has unfinished business in the Garden going after trifecta win
NEW YORK – Julio Arce met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a bantamweight fight on the ESPN+ preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Arce took questions from media members before his matchup.
UFC 281 live stream press conference video | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Weds., Nov. 9), LIVE at 6 p.m. ET featuring the top stars from the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card. UFC 281, which takes place this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will be headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the women’s strawweight contest between current 115-pound champion Carla Esparza and former division titleholder Zhang Weili. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight gladiators Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler collide at 155 pounds.
Dominick Reyes to Jon Jones: 'Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game'
Dominick Reyes thinks Jon Jones has prolonged his return too much. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t competed since he edged Reyes out to retain the light heavyweight title in February 2020. He relinquished the belt six months later and has been working toward a heavyweight debut, which has yet to materialize.
UFC 281 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Former kickboxing rivals, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will meet a third time with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line when they headline UFC 281, which will take place inside the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). UFC 281’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card will also see Zhang Weili attempt to usurp current Strawweight empress, Carla Esparza, and Frankie Edgar end his storied career against fast-rising Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez.
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: ‘One-dimensional’ Alex Pereira is ‘not as smart as me in the cage’
Israel Adesanya views his next fight as his biggest yet. The story is clear ahead of UFC 281. New Zealand’s reigning middleweight kingpin Adesanya is seeking redemption after being bested on two different occasions in kickboxing against his Brazilian counterpart, Alex Pereira. For part three of their rivalry, they’ll do battle under MMA rules in the cage on the grandest stage for the most prestigious title.
Midnight Mania! The Official Hot Sauce Of UFC
Dustin Poirier continues to make moves. Though the undisputed crown has thus far eluded him, the former interim champion has established himself as one of the best Lightweights to ever step into the Octagon. He’s taken out former champions like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis, and has really fought nothing but the best for over a decade now.
