Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
mocoshow.com
Things To Do on Veterans Day Weekend in Montgomery Parks
Ice skating, hiking, storytelling, volunteering, and more! Discover these programs in the parks for Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13! Check out the list of events? Per Montgomery Parks, below:. Veterans: Montgomery Parks honors military service members past and present with Veterans Day Skate. Veterans and active duty service...
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
mocoshow.com
Community Meeting to Discuss Gaithersburg’s Headwaters Drainage Study Project to Take Place in December
An in-person Community Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. The meeting will include a general overview of the Headwaters Drainage Study project’s progress and an open discussion with the community. To register to participate, e-mail stormwater@gaithersburgmd.gov. Postcards will also be sent to resident addresses that are located within the study area. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the City of Gaithersburg YouTube account. Thank you to everyone who has provided project input and we look forward to sharing our progress and discussing community opinions during the upcoming meeting.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Issues Final 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan
Montgomery Parks has issued its 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Policy Plan following approval by the Montgomery County Planning Board at the June 16, 2022, meeting. Revised every five years, this PROS Plan guides the long-term development and management of the park system through the year 2027 and beyond. On Friday, November 5, Parks received confirmation from the Department of Natural Resources that the plan was approved as the County’s Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan, a prerequisite for certain important state funding sources.
mocoshow.com
Veterans Day Skate: Military Personnel and Their Families Ice Skate for Free At Two MoCo Skating Facilities on Sunday, November 13
As part of its Veterans Day schedule, Montgomery Parks will hold a Veterans Day Skate on Sunday, November 13, that includes all military personnel (veterans and active duty) and their families skating for free during public sessions at:. Wheaton Ice Arena (3 – 5 p.m.) 11717 Orebaugh Avenue. Wheaton,...
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Historical Society to Hold Presentation on the 150th Anniversary of the Metropolitan Branch of the B & O Railroad
The Germantown Historical Society will host a free, two-part presentation on the structures of the B&O railroad, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023. Go to www.germantownmdhistory.org/upcoming-events to sign up via Eventbrite for this free event and get directions. Full details below courtesy of Susan Soderberg:. Viaducts Bridges...
mocoshow.com
Temporary Closure of Takoma Park Bus Stop, Westbound on Philadelphia Avenue Near Cedar Avenue, Beginning Monday, Nov. 14
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, the bus stop located Westbound on Philadelphia Avenue (bus stop #24859), near Ceder Avenue at the Takoma Park Community Center, will be temporarily closed for approximately one year for the Takoma Park Maryland Library reconstruction project. Riders will be directed to the next nearest stops at Maple Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue (F4 Metro bus) and Maple Avenue and Grant Avenue (17 Ride On bus).
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Square Ice Skating Now Open
Kick off the holiday season with a skating session at Rockville Town Square’s outdoor ice skating rink, which is now open. Reservations are required and are available two weeks in advance. Lessons are also available. Hours of operation and additional information below:. Monday-Friday from Noon-10 p.m. Saturday from 10...
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown sun of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sun of cash was obtained at gun point.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
Police: 28-year-old arrested in connection with 19 separate burglaries across DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for close to 20 burglary incidents that happened across the District in October and December of 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department said during the burglaries, suspects forcibly entered the building and once inside attempted to or took property before leaving the scene.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg To Celebrate GIS Day & Geography Awareness Week
The City of Gaithersburg celebrates GIS Day and Geography Awareness Week in November with discussions and activities designed to promote geography knowledge and showcase Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and how they impact everyday life. With more than 700 layers of information in its database, the City’s GIS serves as an important tool for analysis and strategic decision making. The GIS database helps inform staff and elected officials about such things as the availability of affordable housing, impervious surface coverage, most effective snow plow routes, access to social services, and much more.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
mocoshow.com
Fire Pit Safety Tips Offered by the Department of Permitting Services
Per Montgomery County: Cooler weather often spurs cozy gatherings around the fire pit during the fall season. The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) website features safety tips for those who will be using fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas. It is important to utilize the devices in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidance, and to make sure at least one adult is supervising.
mocoshow.com
School Drive in Gaithersburg Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision
UPDATE: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call in the area of Fields Road Elementary School in Gaitherburg at approximately 7:20am on Tuesday morning. Two pedestrians were struck by a driver on School Drive (near Muddy Branch Rd). Both patients were transported to the hospital with priority 1 trauma (life-threatening injuries) according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Montgomery Village on Thursday, November 10, around 7:30pm. According to MCPD, the victim was stuck by a vehicle on Clubhouse Road & Brassie Place and has been transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
