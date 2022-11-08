UPDATED at market close: Media shares joined the broader market Thursday in a major rally as data this morning showed inflation easing in October. The DJIA surged 1,200 points. Hard hit tech shares were led by a 10% jump by Amazon. Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Apple were up 6% or more. Netflix by 4%. Battered Warner Bros. Discovery, which hit a 52-week low yesterday, posting the lowest close since its merger, is up more than 5%. Paramount Global share have gained nearly 7%. Endeavor is up 6.2% ahead of earnings after the close. And Disney reversed direction after a...

4 HOURS AGO