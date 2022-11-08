ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CNBC

Levi Strauss CEO says company's search for new leader got help from unlikely source

Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
TheStreet

Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage

The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
Deadline

Tech & Media Stocks Soar On Slowing Inflation, Dow Ends Session Up 1,200 Points – Update

UPDATED at market close: Media shares joined the broader market Thursday in a major rally as data this morning showed inflation easing in October. The DJIA surged 1,200 points. Hard hit tech shares were led by a 10% jump by Amazon. Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Apple were up 6% or more. Netflix by 4%. Battered Warner Bros. Discovery, which hit a 52-week low yesterday, posting the lowest close since its merger, is up more than 5%. Paramount Global share have gained nearly 7%. Endeavor is up 6.2% ahead of earnings after the close. And Disney reversed direction after a...
ValueWalk

US Debt In Focus, M&S Fashion Sales Rebound While Next Scoops Up Made.com

US debt ceiling looms as political gridlock is expected after mid-term elections. Ron DeSantis win by a large margin switches focus on Republican Presidential nominee race. Inflation still the focus for investors ahead of Thursday’s US CPI reading. China’s inflation rate falls more sharply than expected as economy falters...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally for third straight day as elections loom

Stocks rallied Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the midterm elections in the U.S. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked higher by 335 points, or roughly 1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) edged higher by 0.5% after wavering during afternoon trading.
CBS News

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Cloud stocks — Cloud stocks took a hit amid concerns that interest...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, November 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Path, Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers and Treasury bond yield eased, as investors peered into another key week for domestic markets amid questions over the Federal Reserve's appetite for prolonged rate hikes.
GEORGIA STATE

