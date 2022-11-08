Read full article on original website
Kohl's CEO leaves for Levi Strauss
Activist investor groups have wanted Kohl's to sell its real estate and spin-off the company's online business, or go private.
Levi Strauss CEO says company's search for new leader got help from unlikely source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down, join Levi Strauss as CEO in waiting
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the retailer in early December. The chief executive and retailer have been under pressure from investors. In a separate release, Levi Strauss & Co. said Gass will step into the role of CEO within the next 18 months. Kohl's terminated talks this summer to...
Wells Fargo, Citi and JPMorgan Chase Take the Stage
The moment of truth is here. Investors, experts and regulators, who wonder about the health of the American economy and the banking system, will finally have a first and clear diagnosis. JPMorgan Chase JPM, Wells Fargo (WFC) , Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) , four of the major U.S....
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Meta, Palantir, Viatris, Walgreens and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of Facebook owner Meta jumped 6.53% following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. The company said it had 87,000 employees as of the end of September.
Kimberly-Clark Executive Talks Operations, Inflation and Future Plans
Alison Lewis, chief growth officer of Kimberly-Clark, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is dealing with economic challenges like inflation as well as its future plans domestically and abroad
Tech & Media Stocks Soar On Slowing Inflation, Dow Ends Session Up 1,200 Points – Update
UPDATED at market close: Media shares joined the broader market Thursday in a major rally as data this morning showed inflation easing in October. The DJIA surged 1,200 points. Hard hit tech shares were led by a 10% jump by Amazon. Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Apple were up 6% or more. Netflix by 4%. Battered Warner Bros. Discovery, which hit a 52-week low yesterday, posting the lowest close since its merger, is up more than 5%. Paramount Global share have gained nearly 7%. Endeavor is up 6.2% ahead of earnings after the close. And Disney reversed direction after a...
US Debt In Focus, M&S Fashion Sales Rebound While Next Scoops Up Made.com
US debt ceiling looms as political gridlock is expected after mid-term elections. Ron DeSantis win by a large margin switches focus on Republican Presidential nominee race. Inflation still the focus for investors ahead of Thursday’s US CPI reading. China’s inflation rate falls more sharply than expected as economy falters...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally for third straight day as elections loom
Stocks rallied Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the midterm elections in the U.S. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked higher by 335 points, or roughly 1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) edged higher by 0.5% after wavering during afternoon trading.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Cloud stocks — Cloud stocks took a hit amid concerns that interest...
Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, November 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Path, Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers and Treasury bond yield eased, as investors peered into another key week for domestic markets amid questions over the Federal Reserve's appetite for prolonged rate hikes.
Goldman Sachs names about 80 new partners - Bloomberg News
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has tapped 80 employees as new partners, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
