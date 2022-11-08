ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Lexington's Ava Brown earns third team All-Ohio in Division II volleyball

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
LEXINGTON — Lexington's Ava Brown was anything but a freshman during the 2022 season.

Yet still, that is her class rank.

Brown burst onto the volleyball scenes this season helping Lady Lex post a 19-6 overall record and an 11-3 mark in the Ohio Cardinal Conference which helped them finish second in the league.

Brown was sensational playing 81 sets and recording 330 kills, 337 assists, 51 aces, 193 digs and 67 blocks for one heck of a start to her high school volleyball career.

After earning first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference and first team All-District 6 in Division II, Brown earned the ultimate accomplishment of being named an All-Ohioan. The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association tabbed her a third team All-Ohioan in a loaded Division II putting her among the absolute best in the state.

And she has three years left.

Brown made an immediate impact for Lexington leading them to their first sectional championships since 2017 and the first sectional crown in Richland County since 2018. She recorded 20 kills in a game four times and recorded double-digit kills 19 times. She showed her versatility by recording double-digit digs in five matches and handed out double-digit assists in 23 matches with two of those being 20-plus assist nights.

The freshman joins a list of sensational volleyball players from all around the state as an All-Ohioan. Here is the complete list of Division II All-Ohio volleyball players for the 2022 season.

OHSVCA Division II All-Ohio First Team

Aloise Brandewie, Bishop Hartley; Ally Cordes, Wyoming; Jess Drapp, Mercy McAuley; Alyvia Hegemann, Badin; Caroline Jervicius, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Torre Kildow, Union Local; Larsen Terrill, Highland; Karis Willow, Liberty-Benton.

OHSVCA Division II All-Ohio Second Team

Haleigh Creps, River Valley; Olivia Baumann, Eaton; Maria Drapp, Mercy McAuley; Kayla Dulgar, River View; Ellie Foley, Bishop Fenwick; Laney Klika, Gilmour Academy; Lauren Pallone, Girard; Jalynn West, Coshocton.

OHSVCA Division II All-Ohio Third Team

Allison Barrick, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy; Ava Brown, Lexington; Jessica Neiman, Padua Franciscan; Sarah Newberry, Badin; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan; Kameron Stover, Highland; Kyia White, East Liverpool; Natalie Zabloudil, London.

OHSVCA Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention

Courtney Clark, Howland; Jasmyn Corckett, Bishop Hartley; Caroline Diels, Wilmington; Samantha Fincham, Kenton Ridge; Layne Graffice, Marlington; Lauren Janosy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Molly Kennedy, Archbishop Hoban; Kerlynn Koehler, New Lexington; Emma Manley, Perkins; Anna Rarick, Gilmour Academy; Anna Ritter, Marietta; Olivia Salgado, Aurora; Gracie Starcovic, Vermilion; Maddie Stout, Vermilion; Alex Voisard, Tippecanoe; Mckenna Wiseman, Bloom-Carroll.

