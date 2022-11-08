Read full article on original website
Evander Kane out for 3-4 months after operation on cut wrist from skates
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed that forward Evander Kane will be out for 3-4 months after sustaining deep cuts on his wrist in Tuesday night's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
Ice hockey star Evander Kane in 'stable' condition after opponent accidentally skates over his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was rushed to the hospital after suffering a deep cut to his left wrist during his team's win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have 3 Good Options to Fill In for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves dealing with a scary moment on Tuesday when Evander Kane suffered a freak incident with a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Word is he will be OK, but Kane will likely have surgery on his wrist and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action. He sent a message out to fans saying, “On the mend, thank you.”
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
