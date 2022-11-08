Read full article on original website
Reservations Taken for Veterans’ Celebrations at Broome Senior Centers
Veterans and their families in Broome County have until noon Tuesday, November 8 to make reservations for a Veterans’ Recognition celebration at the senior centers. All veterans will receive complementary lunch Wednesday, November 9 at all the centers except Deposit, which will hold its celebration on Thursday, November 10.
Submit Your Wall For A Broome County Future Public Art Project
Have you noticed? The Triple Cities is looking good...in paint. You may have noticed murals being painted on buildings around our communities. And they look great. This is a recent mural, painted in Endicott. And there are more throughout Broome County that pop out and help make our communities more...
Binghamton’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner Returns to “Normal”
The Binghamton City School District is announcing that the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by honor students and other volunteers at the high school, will return to its full in-person service. Residents have been gathering for a shared Thanksgiving Day feast for...
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
Government plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge
State Senator Fred Akshar has recruited a powerful ally in his effort to have the state office building retain the coveted golden yam can.
Broome Voters Elect First New Sheriff in 20 Years
Local turnout for the midterm elections in Broome County was larger than normal for an off-year vote and, another unusual development, saw some allegations of voter intimidation and electioneering at some polls. Some voters complained violations ranging people wearing candidate-branded clothing to the polls to marchers demonstrating outside voting stations.
Lea Webb votes in Johnson City
Webb voted this morning at Calvary Community Church in Johnson City.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
NewsChannel 36
Voters in Chemung County Elect Legislators
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Every seat in the Chemung County Legislative was up for grabs Tuesday night. Although some of the candidates ran unopposed, there were a few candidates who were not. For the 1st District, Lawana Morse pulled ahead of Jim Hassell with 69% of the votes. Tom Sweet...
Midterm Election results 2022: Molinaro, Webb hold slight leads; Lewis ahead for Ithaca mayor
These results will be updated throughout the night as they are posted. Results are not officially final until a week after Election Day, when mail-in ballots are counted. Update, 11:50 p.m.: Tompkins County has now posted absentee ballots received, early voting and Election Day voting. Mail-in ballots are yet to be counted.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Latest numbers, November 9th
Since yesterday, there are 11 more people in Broome County hospitals due to COVID-19.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
M-E students help lost child and reunite family
Three Maine Endwell Middle School students were commended for reuniting a young kid with his family.
