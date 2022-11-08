Police seeking clues in Oklahoma City hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City.
Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run near N.W. 1st and Pennsylvania Ave.Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
Investigators say the victim was walking in the area when they were struck by a vehicle.
Oklahoma City police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the area and spotted the suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities described it as a possibly white or silver car that has front-end damage, starting at the middle of the grill over to the driver’s front side.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1