Police seeking clues in Oklahoma City hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run near N.W. 1st and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the area when they were struck by a vehicle.

Oklahoma City police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the area and spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities described it as a possibly white or silver car that has front-end damage, starting at the middle of the grill over to the driver’s front side.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

