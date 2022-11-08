ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington police officer fires weapon at apartment complex, 2 arrested

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrFXX_0j37bYxx00

A gun was fired by a Wilmington police officer Monday evening during an incident that led to two people being arrested.

According to a news release from Brandon Shope, communications specialist with the Wilmington Police Department, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which he called "standard procedure" for officers who fire their weapons for any reason while on the job.

Shope said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation "has not been called in because no one was injured."

According to the release, police went to 3950 Independence Blvd. in Wilmington, which is the address of the Hawthorne at Indy West apartment complex, around 4:40 p.m. Monday because a fire alarm had been activated.

After police arrived, a witness told officers they had seen a woman who appeared to be upset holding a knife and walking through the apartment building. At the apartment where the fire alarm had been activated, officers say they found a woman holding a "large serrated knife."

According to the release, officers "attempted to de-escalate the situation" and told the woman multiple times to drop the knife. After police say the woman "lunged at an officer with the knife in an aggressive manner" the officer fired at least one shot.

Police then arrested 37-year-old Stacy Rayburn of Castle Hayne and charged her with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court on a previous misdemeanor charge. Rayburn is now at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

In the apartment, police also arrested 50-year-old Daniel Edward Wasilas of Wilmington and charged him with possession of just under 26 grams of methamphetamine and of about two pounds of marijuana, in addition to other charges. Wasilas is being held in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington police officer fires weapon at apartment complex, 2 arrested

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whqr.org

Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students

Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough. He is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen around the 00 block of Market Street on October 31....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones. 16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week. Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
OAK ISLAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy