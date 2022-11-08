Read full article on original website
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting flares around Rowes Wharf, striking Boston police officer with needle
BOSTON (WHDH) - Attempts to defuse a situation at the Waterfront in Downtown Boston on Saturday ended with a suspect arrested and a police officer rushed to the hospital. Boston Police said the incident happened over the weekend, when officers were called to the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf on Saturday night. They were dispatched after the department received reports of a man shooting flares on the harbor side of the hotel, causing damage to both the dock and nearby boats.
whdh.com
Kowloon Restaurant co-founder Madeline Wong dies at 95
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Madeline Wong, one of the original founders of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has passed away. Her death was announced Wednesday evening on the restaurant’s social media accounts, with posts touching on the matriarch’s life and accomplishments, as well as her love of family. “Throughout...
whdh.com
As police investigate shooting death in Dorchester, community members gather to address gun violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wednesday night, community members gathered in Roxbury for a meeting to address the weeks of gun violence citywide. Wednesdays was the second of three meetings led by the faith and community leaders of the New Democracy Coalition, their goal to create a public safety plan following the string of recent violence in the Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan communities.
whdh.com
North Kingston Police in R.I. seek public’s help finding missing young girl
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - The North Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island asked for the public’s help in finding a missing girl Wednesday night. Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM, a 12-year-old named Mia left her home on Iron Horse Terrace, police said. Shortly after, her bicycle was found in the 900 block of Stony Lane.
whdh.com
North Kingstown Police locate missing 12-year-old
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in North Kingstown, RI, has been found safe. On Thursday morning, the North Kingstown Police Department said the girl, Mia, had been located and was in good health. Thanking the public for their assistance, the department said she...
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say
Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
whdh.com
Residents rally against hate in Stow as police investigate case of antisemitic vandalism
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members in Stow came together for a vigil Tuesday night to rally against hate as police continue to investigate a case of antisemitic vandalism from over the weekend. Stow Police have been reviewing evidence after receiving reports of a home and cars being damaged on...
whdh.com
No working smoke alarms in Lynn home where young girl died in fire
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials confirmed Wednesday there were no working smoke alarms in the home in Lynn that was the scene of a tragic fire that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl. A statement from Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Essex County...
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
whdh.com
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
whdh.com
Man fleeing police crashes SUV into woman’s car in Taunton, fatally injuring her
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police. State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.
whdh.com
Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
whdh.com
Family, friends mourning after NH crash kills groom, seriously injures bride days before wedding reception
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Days away from their wedding reception, friends and family members of a Saugus couple are heartbroken after the groom was killed and bride was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had already eloped in August, but their wedding...
whdh.com
Fire officials investigating Lynn blaze that left child dead
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early-morning blaze in Lynn on Monday that left a child dead. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
whdh.com
Resident, nine dogs escape ongoing house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Raynham, officials said Tuesday. In the afternoon at 12:36 p.m. crews responded to a call of a house fire on Center Street, where smoke and flames were visible on the first and second floors. There were no injuries reported....
whdh.com
Disabled dancers are celebrated at this South End dance company
BOSTON (WHDH) - Abilities Dance in Boston’s South End is on a mission to create an inclusive environment for all dancers, no matter physical ability. The company hopes to challenge the perspectives of the audience when it comes to dance. Abilities Dance threw two weekend performances at the Calderwood...
whdh.com
Healey, Baker bring awareness to food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Gov. Charlie Baker back together today, taking part in a transition tradition. They were both at the “Chain of Giving” event at the Greater Boston Food Bank to spread awareness of food insecurity. It’s the first time the event’s been held...
whdh.com
Dorchester home severely damaged after overnight fire
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews were able to put out a large house fire in Dorchester overnight, putting out the flames before they could spread to neighboring homes. The blaze on Woodrow Avenue did leave parts of the house severely charred, including the back of the building, and...
whdh.com
Officials investigating Roslindale triple-decker fire that displaced 15
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire that broke out in a triple-decker in Roslindale on Tuesday night that left 15 people without a home. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. found flames shooting out from the second and third floors, officials said.
