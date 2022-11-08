Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO