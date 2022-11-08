ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

247Sports

BYU wins a season opening clunker against Idaho State

BYU's season opener against Idaho State wasn't pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly for about 39 minutes. Fortunately, the thing that matters most is the scoreboard at the end of the game. Spencer Johnson made sure that BYU came out on top in the end. The Cougars were big...
105.5 The Fan

Pac 12 Looks To Add This Mountain West Team Not Boise State

Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Deep rosters collide as No. 8 UCLA faces Long Beach St.

UCLA (1-0) cruised past Sacramento State 76-50 in the season opener on Monday thanks to a balanced scoring effort and stout defense. Jaylen Clark opened the campaign with a splash, going a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor for 17 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and seven steals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona vs. UCLA schedule, television: How to watch Week 11 Pac-12 college football game

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 11 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. College football Week 11 predictions: Arizona State football vs. Washington State | Arizona vs....
LOS ANGELES, CA

