Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Carlos Asencio’s attorney will pursue insanity defense in Amanda Dabrowski murder trial
An attorney for Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will pursue an insanity defense in a jury trail scheduled for December. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin filed a notice of his intent to rely on lack criminal responsibility in his defense of Asencio with Worcester Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting
A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Christopher Corcoran arrested, charged in double shooting in Melrose
Melrose police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the town Sunday evening that left two men injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on Monday in Saugus. He was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license, according to a statement from the Melrose Police Department.
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Man threw hypodermic needle, striking officer, while resisting arrest, police say
Last Saturday night, a Boston police officer was transported to the hospital after they were struck with a hypodermic needle after responding to an incident where a man had shot flares near Rowes Wharf. Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, police officers responded to a report of vandalism at the...
Thomas Hodgson concedes to Paul Heroux in Bristol County Sheriff race
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeated incumbent candidate Thomas Hodgson in a neck-to-neck race to determine Bristol County’s next Sheriff. Hodgson, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump in Massachusetts, conceded the race around 1:15 a.m., according to WBUR. Hodgson...
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury
A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Plymouth County District Attorney (Timothy Cruz vs. Rahsaan Hall)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The 2022 Plymouth County District Attorney race pits a Republican incumbent and a progressive Democratic against one another. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, a Republican, has been a lawyer for 37 years and began his career as...
Vigil held in Stow after car found vandalized with antisemitic slur
Stow residents united outside First Parish Church of Stow and Acton for a vigil against hate on Tuesday after police found a vehicle vandalized with an antisemitic slur on Monday. Police responded to a home on North Shore Drive where multiple cars were vandalized, their tires slashed and one with...
St. Brendan School students, parents protest church-led oversight plan
Fearing the future of their school, students and parents from St. Brendan School in Dorchester protested outside the administrative offices of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston. Small children held signs that read, “We (heart) our school!” and “Save our school! We need support. We love Saint Brendan’s school,” according...
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
Hampden Sheriff’s Department warning of scam phone calls
Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi is warning residents that scammers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies have been calling residents and trying to steal money. Several people reported receiving phone calls from fake deputies demanding money to settle a warrant for a missing court appearance. Some have directed people to deposit cash into a kiosk near the Sheriff’s Serving Office on Liberty Street to avoid arrest. In other calls, the scammer has ordered the resident to pay in gift cards, which are also extremely difficult to trace.
2022 Mass. Election Results: 14th Essex state House District (Joseph Finn vs. Adrianne Ramos)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican Joseph Finn is running against Democrat Adrianne Ramos for the 14th Essex District House Representative seat in the 2022 midterm election. The incumbent Democratic state Rep. Christina Minicucci has decided not to run for a third term, according to Newport News.com.
Woman, 66, killed in Montague fire: 4 others displaced
MONTAGUE — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a fire that destroyed a two-family home Tuesday evening. Investigators are still searching for a cause of the fire at 20 Bridge St. but do not believe it is suspicious, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a joint statement.
