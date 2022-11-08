Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Bay Port looks to deny Kimberly state finals berth once more
WISCONSIN — The WIAA football playoffs continue Friday night across the state. Following are five Level 4 games that are worth keeping a close watch on as teams continue their quest to reach Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Division 1. Kimberly (11-1) vs. Bay Port (12-0) at Calder Stadium,...
seehafernews.com
All Big East Conference Boys Soccer Selections Revealed
The All-Big East Conference Boys Soccer team being released today is dominated by the recent state runner-up finisher in Division 4. Four members of the Sheboygan Christian-Lutheran co-op were voted 1st team, including Offensive Player of the Year Caleb Hendrikse and Defensive Player of the Year Tony Schmitz. They were...
seehafernews.com
Lettenberger Bowls Another Perfect Game
Manitowoc resident Mike Lettenberger has added to his amazing record of bowling perfect games. Lettenberger rolled another 300 game in the Rudy’s Industrial League in Two Rivers last night. According to league spokesman Neal Daffner, it was Mike’s 25th career 300. Lettenberger finished the night with a 681...
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
seehafernews.com
Big East Conference Announces Football Honors List
The Big East Conference has announced its all-league Football selections. Reedsville’s Cam Dvorachek and Panthers’ teammate Dain Totten were named first-team offense and defense. The first team unit also includes the Panthers Casey Braun Jr., and the Howards Grove foursome of Tanner Schumacher, Aiden Pahl, Tyler Rittenhouse, and...
seehafernews.com
Today is Day Two Of Two Rivers Football Advance Ticket Sales
Here is another reminder that an advance ticket sale is going on today and again tomorrow at Two Rivers High School for the Raiders state semifinal football game Friday night. Raider fans can buy tickets for $7.00 in the attendance/athletic office today from 7:30 until 4:00 p.m. and tomorrow between the hours of 7:30 and noon.
seehafernews.com
Ticket Pre Sale Begins For Two Rivers/Catholic Memorial Playoff Game
Two Rivers High School Athletic Director Brian Gallagher has released ticket information regarding Friday night’s WIAA State semifinal football game at Slinger. The undefeated Raiders and unbeaten Crusaders of Catholic Memorial in Waukesha do-battle at 7:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Division-4 championship game in Madison. Gallagher...
seehafernews.com
All-EWC Girls Volleyball Team Announced
The All-Eastern Wisconsin Conference Girls Volleyball team is being released today. Sheboygan Falls was the league champion and Valders senior Paige Siehr was voted Player of the Year. Joining Siehr as unanimous selections on the first team unit are Allyson Kakes of Two Rivers, Peri Subat of Sheboygan Falls, and...
Middle school football program prepares Kimberly students for the big stage
Last year, more than 200 middle schoolers were in the program. And they have to be in the Kimberly school district. The players face off against teams around the Fox Valley.
seehafernews.com
Ships Florida Spring Training Fundraiser Friday Night
Local high school sports fans and community supporters can help out the Manitowoc Lincoln baseball team at its big fundraiser tomorrow night. Ships varsity baseball is hosting “An Evening Of Dueling Pianos Fun” at Knox’s Silver Valley, starting at 7:00 p.m. There will be raffles and food...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!
The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
evansvilleliving.com
A White Christmas In Green Bay
It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
WISN
Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
seehafernews.com
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
