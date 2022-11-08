ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Penny Hardaway doesn't like cupcakes

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYGTw_0j37areH00

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

While Memphis battled through cramps in a gymnasium with no air conditioning en route to a 76-67 win over SEC foe Vanderbilt on Monday, Nov. 7, where were college basketball’s top dogs?

Well, let’s take a look.

Here’s what the top five teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll were up to on college hoops’ opening night: No. 1 North Carolina edged UNC-Wilmington (ranked 194th in KenPom’s ratings) by 13 points, No. 2 Gonzaga routed North Florida (225th in KenPom) by 41, No. 3 Houston pounded Northern Colorado (198th in KenPom) by 47, No. 4 Kentucky blew out Howard (241st in KenPom) by 32 and No. 5 Kansas cruised past Omaha (324th in KenPom) by 25. Oh, and all of those were home games.

The results vary, with the Tar Heels and Jayhawks struggling a bit and the Bulldogs, Cougars and Wildcats using their opponents as punching bags. But one thing’s for certain: coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers don’t believe in scheduling many cupcakes.

“I want my guys to be able to experience the tougher teams early,” said Hardaway, whose squad beat the Commodores (74th in KenPom) on the road. “I really do. I’ve never believed in playing the smaller teams early to try to boost (our record). I’ve always tried my best when I could control the schedule to play some tough games early.”

National pundits took notice, too.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander sent a tweet out Monday morning that made mention of the fact that Memphis-Vanderbilt was college basketball’s best opening-night matchup, per KenPom. And legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale tweeted that afternoon that he felt the Tigers’ contest versus the Commodores was the most “intriguing opening game.”

Though Memphis led by as many as 19 and was mostly in full control against Vanderbilt, the Commodores did cut the Tigers’ lead to eight with 7:06 to go.

Memphis was legitimately tested — and as a result, Hardaway and his staff got a clearer picture of their team’s strengths and weaknesses than most power-conference coaching staffs did Monday night.

Last season, the Tigers’ grueling non-conference slate cost them. The group lost four consecutive games — three to Power Five teams — in a span of two weeks.

“That was extremely tough,” Hardaway said. “And it was a big lesson for me, but we finished strong because of those games early. We finished strong and ended up getting into the NCAA Tournament.”

In that same tweet from Norlander on Monday, the CBS Sports writer stated that Memphis is the only power-conference program that’s opening the season with two road games.

Most power conference coaches “would rather quit than start playing twice on the road,” Norlander added.

Hardaway sure isn’t quitting any time soon, but the Tigers’ road ahead only gets tougher. They travel to Missouri on Nov. 15 to take on a Saint Louis team that just missed the preseason AP Top 25 by five sports (36 votes received) and is ranked No. 35 in KenPom’s ratings.

If Hardaway hopes to find out soon what his squad is made of, then he’s in luck.

“I believe in playing good teams early and seeing where your team is,” he said, “so you can use them as teaching tapes.”

Comments / 0

 

The Daily Memphian

