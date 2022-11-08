ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Things to do: Christkindl Markt, Buddy Holly, Christmas in Navarre, 'One Solider's Story'

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

Christkindl Markt this weekend at Cultural Center

The Christkindl Markt will run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Canton Museum of Art and Cultural Center for the Arts at 1001 Market Ave. N.

Canton Fine Arts Associates, an affiliate of the Canton Museum of Art, is presenting the juried fine arts and crafts show. The event has been a tradition in Stark County for 49 years.

Tickets are $8 each, and children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk of the Canton Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or at the door. Parking is free.

More than 70 artisans will be featured, including those selling jewelry, ceramics, pottery, photography, glass, metal, wood, fibers/wearables, holiday items and more.

“We are thrilled to get Christkindl back in its rightful place for the holidays, after two years of COVID postponements," said Max Barton, executive director and CEO of the Canton Museum of Art. "This event is a centerpiece for the museum featuring fabulous artists, both local and from around the country, and always brings visitors to our city from around the Northeast Ohio region. It truly is one of our tourism landmarks for the holiday season.”

Christmas in the Village event in Navarre

The Christmas in the Village event in Navarre is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 11th annual event features a parade, trolley rides, artist demonstrations, food trucks, prizes and events throughout the village.

Fourteen businesses are participating in the festivities, offering Christmas merchandise and free refreshments at some locations.

Participating businesses include Exceptional Accents, Art Gallery of Billy Jacobs, Den of Antiquities, Real Deal Discount, Mathew's House Museum, The Retro Ward, Hello Beautiful Vintage, Anderson's in the Village and Manley Antique Mill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMIp2_0j37anMb00

'Just One Soldier's Story' on Veterans Day at Stark State College

"Just One Soldier's Story" will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday in Silk Auditorium on the campus of Stark State College .

The documentary is about Jerry Fox's Vietnam War experience during his tour of duty in the late 1960s. Friday's screening is part of a special Veterans Day presentation. The event is free and open to the public.

More: 'Most memorable year of my life.' Vietnam vet and Stark State recall fallen in documentary

Fox, a Stark County native, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965; he graduated in 1967 with an associate degree in mechanical engineering technology from Canton Area Technical School, the predecessor to Stark State College.

Fox chronicled his Vietnam War experience in a booklet/memoir and slideshow as a way to preserve family history.  He partnered with the digital media technology program at Stark State College

Stark State College is at 6200 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECSlL_0j37anMb00

Buddy Holly tribute in Massillon

"The Return of Buddy Holly ," a tribute to the pioneering rock and roll star of the 1950s, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lions Lincoln Theatre in downtown Massillon.

Tickets, $25, 30 and $35, can be purchased at https://www.lionslincolntheatre.org or 330-481-9105. Lions Lincoln Theatre is at 156 Lincoln Way East.

The show features a Dion tribute artist as host of the show while also doubling as the Big Bopper . The concert also features an impersonation of Ritchie Valens.

Artist reception Friday in Minerva

Anne Richeson Scanlon is the featured artist for December at Market Street Art Spot in Minerva .

Originally from Clinton, Iowa, Scanlon formerly lived in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan before moving to Massillon.

Scanlon's art reception is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Market Street Art Spot , 219 N Market St. Normal gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Music will be performed by the Raines Sisters.

Scanlon is a third generation artist whose mother was a potter and art teacher while her grandmother was a printmaker. She now creates pieces in different artistic mediums. Scanlon received a degree in art and design from the University of Iowa.

“The principles of black and white photography are the foundation of any of my projects and color is the emotion," Scanlon said in a news release from the Art Spot. "The layering of sheer over opaque glass for a jewelry pendant can impact the colors I use to blend in a pastel painting. Then, a pastel painting may influence the colors and textures I use in a necklace."

Scanlon said she's influenced by the Midwest "to capture the slower pace of life along with beautiful scenery such as the long views of the farm fields and the wide open skies."

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com . On Twitter: @ebalintREP .

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Things to do: Christkindl Markt, Buddy Holly, Christmas in Navarre, 'One Solider's Story'

