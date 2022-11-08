ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My 11-year-old daughter keeps asking my teen son about boners

By Kidspot
Having “the talk” with your pre-teen and teen kids can be a joy, especially when their inquisitive minds don’t stop churning.

One Aussie mom saw the hilarious side of it all after her 11-year-old daughter got the “puberty talk” at school, and came home with a few questions… for her brother.

Sharing her story on TikTok , “The Spicy Mum”—as she’s known online—explained how her daughter first started by talking about wet dreams.

“She looks at me in the car when I’m driving home and goes, ‘Mom, you know boys get wet dreams?’. And I’m like, ‘Do they honey? Yeah’,” she explained.

“When you see an attractive girl, do you just get a boner?”

“She then proceeds to look at her 13-year-old brother, who’s going through such an awkward stage of life, and goes, ‘so when you see an attractive girl, do you just get a boner?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6guC_0j37aiwy00
“The Spicy Mum” told viewers on TikTok about her daughter asking about topics sexual in nature.
TikTok/@telle058

The question left the mom speechless, empathetic and in stitches all at the same time.

“I don’t know what to say to that, the poor kid. Hilarious.”

The questions didn’t stop there, though…

The inquisitive young girl proceeded to ask her brother about what happened in the morning with his body.

“She said, ‘so in the morning you wake up with a boner?’, and he so swiftly and confidently turned around and said, ‘it’s called the morning wood’.”

“I love having kids, they’re hilarious”

While the mom described the whole exchange as “another moment of holy s–t, you’re a mom to a teen” moment – she found it incredibly funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4wPM_0j37aiwy00
The Australian mother said the situation occurred on a drive home.
TikTok/@telle058

“I love having kids, they’re hilarious,” she laughed.

A lot of viewers commended the mom, who is a nurse , on her open communication parenting style.

“The way your children communicate this openly with each other without embarrassment is good parenting on your part,” one person applauded.

“Being open and honest, it’s the best way to go even though it’s hilarious. I don’t know how you didn’t burst out laughing when they were talking,” another person wrote.

