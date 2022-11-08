ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi says surgeons had to ‘reshape’ Paul’s skull after attack

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhXh1_0j37aeQ400

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband Paul was so badly injured in the hammer attack at their home surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it and put it back.”

“It had cracked,” a visibly shaken Pelosi, 82 , told CNN’s Anderson Cooper of her husband’s skull after it was whacked “on the top, in two places” by a crazed intruder hunting for her.

“What they have to do is they have to take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back so it isn’t scratched or [could] pierce the brain.

“So it’s a pretty serious operation,” she recalled, calling the injury “drastic” or “pretty awful.”

“But the good news was … they told us it had not pierced his brain, which could be deadly,” she said.

The House Speaker looked downcast when reminded that the intruder had told authorities he was hunting for her, not her husband, with the aim of taking her hostage and potentially kneecapping her during an interrogation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQxoH_0j37aeQ400
“Paul was not the target, and he’s the one who’s paying the price,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
CNN

“For me, this is really the hard part — because Paul was not the target, and he’s the one who’s paying the price,” she said of her badly injured husband, who is also 82.

“It’s really sad because it is a flame that was fueled by misinformation … that has no place in our democracy,” said Pelosi, who admitted that brutal attack could influence her decision on whether or not to retire.

She raised a rare smile in the chat, however, as she recalled her husband’s unexpected response when he came out of surgery and was told by their son that his wife was racing to see him.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13e6uo_0j37aeQ400
Paul Pelosi's skull "had cracked," according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCp3O_0j37aeQ400
Doctors had to reportedly "take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back."
AP

“The first thing he said, ‘Oh your mother’s gonna be very happy because the Ravens won last night,'” she said with a chuckle of her “dedication” to the Baltimore NFL team.

“So we thought, ‘Well, OK, he’s with it.”

Pelosi said that her husband is well aware that he has a “long haul” to full recovery, but is “such a gentleman he’s not complaining.”

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2aIV_0j37aeQ400
David DePape has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault.
San Francisco Chronicle viaAP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWeqz_0j37aeQ400
David DePape allegedly planned to take the House speaker hostage and potentially kneecap her during an interrogation.
Courtesy Frank Ciccarelli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUUTO_0j37aeQ400
A screen grab taken from video shows damage to the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted during a break-in.
KGO TV via ABC via REUTERS

She admitted that she has yet to hear 911 calls or see any bodycam footage of the attack, and has yet to discuss what happened with her husband because it is “too traumatizing.”

But from what she heard, her husband “was cool. Paul’s cool,” she said, proudly saying that he “called 911 with enough information, but not too much information” to further anger his “threatening” assailant.

“He saved his life — Paul saved his own life with that call,” she insisted.

The alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and assault following the Oct. 28 break-in at the Pelosi’s Pacific Heights neighborhood home.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy