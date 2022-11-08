Bystander training gives Grandview students insight to combat 'power-based violence'

High school is a time of intellectual growth and maturation, but it can also bring a myriad of mental and physical challenges.

Instances of "interpersonal power-based violence" suffered in high school, including sexual assault, dating violence and bullying, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can cause short- and long-term negative effects, including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, anti-social behaviors and thoughts of suicide.

That, in addition to school officials' fears that students don't always report incidents of violence and bullying against them, led Grandview Heights High School in 2014 to begin providing bystander training for upperclassmen.

It's a program school officials still believe has merit, so it's been continued every year since. Although they don't have statistics that gauge whether power-based violence is on the rise or decline at the school, anecdotally, school staffers believe the training gives students knowledge about the issue and tools to combat it.

They're working to shift cultures so that students take action against the violence and a culture is created where the violence isn't acceptable.

This year, seniors and juniors identified as being influential at the high school were invited to take part in an Oct. 31 all-day training designed to empower bystanders who see or hear of power-based violence to take action to help prevent or address it.

"When we started doing it, I had just had a few students come to me with stories about how they have been harmed with sexual assault and dating violence," said Bethany Black, a GHHS English teacher and Green Dot adviser. "I thought that not enough had changed since I went to high school.

"We wanted to give students tools to lower the number of students harmed by interpersonal power-based violence."

The GHHS program is a model of the Green Dot Violence Prevention Strategy, developed by Alteristic, an organization that identifies itself as "asocial accelerator that tackles societal issues at local, national, and global levels." Students must receive parental consent to take part in the training.

For junior Freddie Keil, the program was an eye-opener.

Keil said just understanding the signs and impacts of power-based violence is important, and it only makes sense to provide students with knowledge and strategies to address the behaviors to make students safer and create better environments in school and in the community.

"I think this program is needed at our school because knowing it or not, power-based violence is a big issue," said Keil. "I think it's important for people to realize how big of an issue it is, and how to resolve any issues that arise from it.

"We had a few testimonies given to us during our training about people who were too afraid to speak up about what had happened to them, and I think it's really important to create a safe school environment that gives people the ability to speak out against power-based violence."

Others, like junior Andee Ely, said Green Dot empowers students to take preventive action to quell power-based violence, while also creating an environment where students feel "protected and cared for."

"I know of various students who’ve suffered from bullying and unhealthy relationships are abundant amongst high school students whose age and inexperience make them vulnerable to the dangers of power-based violence," Ely said.

Green Dot training

In addition to the all-day training for selected juniors and seniors, GHHS also provides Green Dot training to all seniors who receive permission during one period each spring.

"The program is designed to teach students from a bystander point of view … how they can be both reactive when they see or suspect violence is occurring, or proactive to establish norms for our community of violence not being tolerated and that everyone has a small part to play to prevent it," said Katherine Kelsey, a visual arts teacher who established the Green Dot program at GHHS with Black.

"We emphasize first keeping one's own self safe and not putting themselves in harm's way, as well as not attempting to intervene in domestic or child abuse – to instead seek adult help," she said.

"So neither the victim nor perpetrator, how they can be both reactive when they see or suspect violence is occurring or proactive to establish norms for our community of violence not being tolerated and that everyone has a small part to play to prevent it.”

She said the program teaches the three Ds of direct, delegate and district: Intervene directly with those doing harm or being harmed; intervene by talking to someone who has authority – i.e. delegate – like a guidance counselor, or a better connection with those involved, such as their friends; and find diversions to distract abusers and to allow victims the opportunity to distance themselves.

Interpersonal power-based violence incidents among youths

Reported incidents among school-aged children and teens have been prevalent in recent years.

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights reported there were 14,938 incidents of sexual violence in K–12 schools in 2017-18 compared with 9,649 in 2015-16. That represented a 55% increase.

Dating violence, according to the CDC, can include physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression and stalking.

The center found one in 12 U.S. high school students experience physical dating violence, and another one in 12 experience sexual dating violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website, stopbullying.gov/, 19% of students in grades 9-12 report being bullied on school property each year.

GHHS junior Denison Murphy signed up for Green Dot to learn ways to make the Grandview community "a safer and more welcoming place" by preventing power-based violence.

"I think teaching leaders in our community more about power-based violence can help reduce it," Murphy said. "I think with these issues, there’s always more that we can learn and do."

Each of the students said after completing the all-day training that they're more likely to employ one or multiple of the three Ds if they observe someone in a power-based violence situation.

"It can be something like talking to a Green Dot adviser or talking to someone like the principal in order to resolve conflicts," Keil said. "All of these can be used in any situation, and it really just depends on each person's individual comfort levels of confrontation.

"However, I think everything else we learned and the scenarios we were put in were very informative and I hope that soon we can spread this to other parts of the school and get other people involved with the Green Dot program."

Creating new norms

Comments like Keil's are encouraging to Black, who said she continues to provide Green Dot training at the high school because she believes in the tools it provides students, and she's seen its teachings in action.

She added that through the program, she and Kelsey hope the school is shifting toward two new norms.

"The whole goal is to create two norms," Black said. "First, we want anyone that comes to Grandview to realize we've created a culture that does not tolerate violence.

"Second, we want to establish that we all play a role in keeping each other safe."

