Read full article on original website
Related
‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York
Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on 1st Day of Filming New ’80s Film ‘The Fall Guy’: Photos
Talk about a throwback! Ryan Gosling debuted his new ‘80s style on the first day of filming his new movie, The Fall Guy — and it’s a far cry from the bleach-blond look he sported as Barbie’s beau. Gosling, 41, was spotted donning dirty blond locks...
The Devil’s Hour review – proof that Peter Capaldi is the world’s most terrifying actor
Peter Capaldi is on typically chilling form in this dark horror-mystery treat, but Jessica Raine’s haunted mum steals the show
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
In honor of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Revisiting John Ford’s Irish films that won him Oscars
Writer/director Martin McDonagh and actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have become the holy trinity of Irish films thanks to the critical and commercial success of 2008’s “In Bruges” for which Farrell won a Golden Globe, and their current collaboration “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won best screenplay and actor for Farrell at Venice this past September. Since then, the Oscar buzz surrounding “Banshees” has become deafening.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Alan Rickman’s Diary Entries About Harry Potter Cast
Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. The late Alan Rickman didn't need a crystal ball to predict Daniel Radcliffe's future. Rickman, who passed away in 2016 at age 69, kept a journal during his time filming the Harry Potter franchise, where the actor made an observation about what occupation he saw Radcliffe taking up. Writing in a May 2003 entry, per The Guardian, Rickman noted, "I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Qualifies for Oscars’ Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)
The Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee has confirmed that Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Eternal Spring are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. The decision was made after the committee reviewed background materials provided by the filmmakers.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars A24’s touching Marcel the Shell...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Elegance Bratton (‘The Inspection’ writer and director): Our inspirational film ‘is gay, Black Rocky’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I would say ‘The Inspection’ is gay, Black ‘Rocky,” exclaims writer and director Elegance Bratton about his debut feature “The Inspection.” The semi-autobiographical film about a young queer man’s struggle to find acceptance premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and is nominated for three Gotham Awards, including Best Breakthrough Director for Bratton. Check out our exclusive video chat with Bratton above. “The Inspection” for A24 tells the story of Ellis French (Emmy and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope), a young gay man who is rejected by his religious mother (Gabrielle Union) and joins the Marine Corps after spending many years...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 7]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in Development at AMC
A TV adaptation of George Clooney’s 2005 broadcast-news drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” is in development at AMC, the network announced Thursday. A writers’ room has been opened, and in the event of pickup, the show will go straight to series for a six-episode first season. Emmy-winning “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer will serve as the showrunner, while Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the original film’s screenplay, is attached to direct the first episode.
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu Among the Veterans and Ingenues In the Awards Race
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: There are many...
Movies That Lost the Oscar for Best Picture to a Lower Rated Film
Here’s something that should come as news to no one: the Oscars don’t always get it right. Proving as much are some of history’s biggest upsets in the Best Picture category, where an arguably superior film failed to take home the gold. Does that mean the respective winner didn’t really deserve the prestigious honor? The […]
Luke Evans Voices ‘Scrooge‘ in New Trailer for Netflix Animated Feature ’A Christmas Carol’
Netflix’s animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” has gotten a trailer and a release date. The animated feature, which is set to debut on the streamer on Dec. 2, features the voice of Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”) as Scrooge as well as Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley (“Men”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”). The animated film is described as a “supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story,” according to the synopsis. “With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.” Director...
Comments / 0