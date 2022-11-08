Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
Binance to Acquire FTX.com
Binance is set to acquire FTX.com after rumors of financial troubles sparked a bank run on the world's second-largest exchange. The deal has been struck after days of public sparring between the two CEOs. Bankman-Fried's firms, FTX and Alameda Research, were rumored to be facing financial crises since Friday, when...
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptobriefing.com
Solana Ecosystem Imploding in Wake of FTX Collapse
The Solana ecosystem is suffering from the recent news and rumors of insolvency surrounding FTX and Alameda Research. SOL is down 45% at the time of writing. Data reveal that more than 11% of the token’s total supply may be unlocked and dumped on the market in a little more than 14 hours.
cryptobriefing.com
Chainwire Bags Nine G2 Excellency Badges for It's Crypto Press Release Distribution Platform
Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service, has been awarded nine badges by software marketplace G2. The badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report based on the responses from real users featured in its quarterly review form. Best-in-class PR Service for Blockchain Companies. Accolades earned by Chainwire include...
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptobriefing.com
FTT Tanks 28% as FTX Exchange Struggles to Process Withdrawals
FTX's FTT token has broken critical support at $21. The downward move was spurred by a loss of confidence in the FTX exchange. FTX users have been withdrawing funds from the exchange en masse due to fears that the could be insolvent. FTX’s FTT exchange token has fallen to its...
protocol.com
Enterprises are driving productivity through an unlikely source: Security and compliance
COVID didn’t really bring new secular technology trends. Instead, the pandemic sped up the progress of changes that were already starting to be made. Businesses reimagined their digital processes. Cloud adoption increased. And security concerns became a higher priority. Each of these changes brings new risks, but the right processes and technology offer businesses significant positive benefits.
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
cryptobriefing.com
Covalent Onboards Layer 2 Blockchain Data as Boba Network Scales
Coinbase Ventures and Binance Labs backed Covalent, a Web3 data provider and Unified API Key creator, announced today a significant milestone with blockchain Layer 2 scaling solution Boba Network: Covalent will serve as the first data provider to offer full data visibility into all four of Boba’s Layer 2 mainnet and testnet chains across Avalanche, Ethereum, Moonbeam, and BNB chain. This partnership comes at a time when Layer 2 activities within the larger Web3 ecosystem continue to accelerate. A recent report by Covalent tracked a 15 percent rise in the number of API calls from the Layer 2 chains it has indexed.
cryptobriefing.com
MachineFi Wants to Connect the World to Web3 Through W3bstream
W3bstream is a piece of infrastructure technology that aims to connect physical devices to blockchains in a simple and efficient manner. The technology will be rolled out in four different stages; the team expects the network to become fully decentralized by end of 2023. MachineFi Lab is releasing a new...
fintechnexus.com
Unqork and Securrency bring codeless architecture to private markets
Although many in the TradFi sector feel it’s too early to hop on the DeFi bandwagon, adoption seems to be slowly taking hold. Announcements of digital assets platforms and custodial solutions litter the headlines, and increasingly surveys show an interest in DeFi development despite the downturn. The sector is...
invezz.com
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph create global alliance to bring NFT Data Analytics tools to the masses
BitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch. Are you...
cryptobriefing.com
FTX and Tron Have Launched a Highly Suspicious Withdrawal Scheme
FTX is enabling its users to withdraw their funds, but only if they buy select tokens from the Tron network. These tokens—TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT—are trading at a steep mark-up on FTX compared to other platforms. Some suspect FTX may be trying to arbitrage its way...
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
SpaceNews.com
Inmarsat wins $410 million U.S. Army contract to connect tracking devices
WASHINGTON — Inmarsat Government announced Nov. 7 it won a $410 million, five-year contract extension to provide internet-of-things satellite connectivity for U.S. Army battlefield tracking devices. The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency, is for the Army’s Blue Force Tracker network services. Inmarsat Government, based in...
energynow.ca
CASE STUDY: BROWNFIELD SHUTDOWN/TURNAROUND – Remote collaboration enabled by Digital Twin technology delivers 10x-40x ROI
Aggregate scans into one common viewing environment to help validate which scans can be relied upon for engineering. Export point clouds from VEERUM into engineering software to identify design issues. Errors were fixed before fabrication and field execution. Information management integration. Integrate with Sharepoint EWPs to support in bid communication...
