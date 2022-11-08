Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple
As Glorilla continues to rise, fans are noticing how much she resembles this beloved TV couple. Discover who they're talking about inside.
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach
Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
Megan the Stallion Goes OFF on Drake After Referencing Her on Song
A new Drake and 21 Savage song is going viral, but apparently for the wrong reasons. In the song entitled Circo Loco, Drake appears to question whether Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot by Tory Lanez outside a club in July 2020. “This bit*h lie ’bout getting shots, but...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Look: Howard Stern Has A 2-Word Description Of Kyrie Irving
Legendary radio host Howard Stern is showing Kyrie Irving no mercy even after the NBA star apologized for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Stern lit into Irving on his show Monday morning, calling the Brooklyn Nets point guard a "f-----g moron." "This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag....
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
A Former 76er's Advice Helped Matisse Thybulle Grow on Offense
One former 76er gave Matisse Thybulle advice that sticks with him through his offensive development.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
