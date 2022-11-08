Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
T-Mobile reportedly spends more cash to add more spectrum for 5G service
T-Mobile made an incredibly smart decision a few years ago. Unlike Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile decided to build its 5G network from the bottom up. So while the others were focusing on mmWave 5G (which delivers the fastest 5G download data speeds), T-Mobile was buying nearly $8 billion worth of low-band 600MHz spectrum. It also spent $26 billion to buy Sprint so it could take control of the latter's mid-band 2.5GHz airwaves.
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians’ health data
Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated. In...
protocol.com
When hackers come for biometric login data, Okta now has a countermove
Okta has developed a new capability for its passwordless authentication system aimed at countering the illegitimate use of biometric login data, a move meant to head off a potential route for malicious actors who are becoming increasingly sneaky in their phishing attempts. "Threat actors are getting better and more sophisticated,...
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX), Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Digiday
Why 2023 will usher in a third-party data renaissance
Marketers have been riding a years-long roller coaster regarding new privacy laws and policies governing how they can use data to guide their campaigns and customer relationships. At every turn, they’ve received a constant piece of advice: to avoid disruption in third-party data availability, build first-party data assets. While...
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
TechCrunch
Medibank breach: Hackers start leaking health data after ransomware attack
A ransomware group with ties to the notorious Russian-speaking REvil gang began publishing the stolen records early Wednesday, including customers’ names, birth dates, passport numbers and information on medical claims. This comes after Medibank said it would not pay the ransom demand, saying, “We believe there is only a limited chance paying a ransom would ensure the return of our customers’ data and prevent it from being published.”
bankautomationnews.com
BankiFi, MX partner on account connectivity for SMBs
Embedded finance platform BankiFi announced Tuesday that it is partnering with open banking fintech MX to provide data sharing and account connectivity for businesses within BankiFi’s platform. The partnership will allow small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to securely connect their external bank accounts in one place, Keith Riddle, chief executive of the Americas at BankiFi, […]
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
BBC
Medibank: Data stolen from Australia health insurance available online
Personal data of hundreds of Australians has been posted online after it was stolen from the country's largest health insurer, Medibank. Some health claims data - including medical procedure history - was released, along with names, addresses, birthdates and government ID numbers. PM Anthony Albanese said that as a Medibank...
makeuseof.com
5 Cybersecurity Frameworks Companies Use to Protect Data
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A framework is a useful skeleton of a structure or method. It is the policy, procedure, theoretical knowledge, and practical applications that provide guidance for the actions to be taken and provide better and faster results.
‘Deep concern’: FTC says it is tracking developments at Twitter
Federal officials said Thursday that they are monitoring Twitter after key members of the social media platform’s security team left the company. In a statement Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission said it is tracking developments at Twitter “with deep concern,” and said, “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance and we are prepared to use them,” CNBC reported.
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
invezz.com
AllianceBlock partners with GBG to launch TIDV for on-chain identity verification
AllianceBlock has a mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi. It has launched Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. The TIDV simplifies the KYC process since users only need to connect their crypto wallet once. AllianceBlock has launched the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet....
itsecuritywire.com
Okta Launches Okta Customer Identity Cloud to Help Businesses Grow User Bases Without Compromising Security
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today at Oktane22, unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, an easy-to-implement and customizable customer identity solution that helps organizations resolve the tension between security, privacy, and user experience for their customers. Two differentiated use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps, and several product innovations for modern app builders make it possible to accelerate growth with a better user experience, reduced risk, and greater developer productivity. Okta Customer Identity Cloud is Auth0 technology, and reinforces Okta’s commitment to free everyone to safely access any technology, so customers can focus on innovation.
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
