ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
historynet.com

This French General Never Lost a Battle — So Naturally He Liberated Paris

France holds dear a handful of heroes from World War II, among them towering Gen. Charles de Gaulle, dashing aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (author of “The Little Prince”) and wily Resistance Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy. But in the long memory of postwar generations the nation’s deepest affection lies with Gen. Philippe Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
ARTnews

Rare Book Gifted to Pope Francis by Emmanuel Macron May Be Nazi-Looted, Poland Says

A rare 1796 copy of Immanuel Kant’s Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch was gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis in front of a private audience on Monday. Then, amid the fanfare, Poland’s foreign ministry said it was investigating whether the volume was looted while the country was occupied by the Nazis during World War II. After photographs of the book were posted online, viewers pointed out a stamp from a Polish reading society founded by university students in Lviv (Lwow in Polish), now part of present-day Ukraine. The stamp’s presence prompted further investigations by the Polish foreign ministry. “The...
The Associated Press

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark. On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies. But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked,” said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.
France 24

France slams Italy’s ‘unacceptable’ refusal to take in migrant ship

France denounced as "unacceptable" Italy's refusal to take in a migrant ship, as the two countries wrangled over which should accept a vessel with 234 people aboard. The row centres on the Ocean Viking, a charity ship which has sailed away from Sicilian waters toward France after unsuccessfully waiting for permission to dock in Italy since late October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy